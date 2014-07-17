The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, July 17 to Friday, July 25.



EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through September. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 17

Colorful Kaleidoscopes, kids create their own. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 18

PLT/Reel Point yard sale, Denning residence on South Ram Island Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information, call 749-2315. Repeats on Saturday, July 19.

“Friends of Frank O’Hara,” reading by the Shelter Island Poetry Project, curated by Bliss Morehead, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Car wash/yard and bake sale, 8th grade students raise money for educational trip to Disney, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Shelter Island School.

Fruits of the season, Red Trail hike, Mashomack Preserve, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For kids of all ages accompanied by an adult; donations are requested. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

Open House, Sylvester Manor, tours of the Manor House, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Repeats on August 2, 16 and 30.

Family Movie Matinée, “Rio,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Black and White benefit, 6 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds and barn, catered by Noah’s restaurant with music by Vanessa Trouble and silent auction. Tickets $175 per person; purchase online at shelterislandhistorical.org or call 749-0025.

“Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Sylvester Manor, 7 p.m., directed by Drew Foster. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students: $10; kids under 10 are free. Purchase tickets online at sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626. Repeats Sunday, July 20.

SUNDAY, JULY 20

Presbyterian Church, new pastor-elect, Reverend Stephen Fearing, will lead service, 9 a.m.

Union Chapel in the Grove, Shelter Island Yacht Club Sunday, Reverend Robert Zito, fleet captain, 10:30 a.m., reception following in the Grove.

TUESDAY, JULY 22

Field trip to Taylor’s Island, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited on bus. Call the library at 749-0042 to reserve.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

Stories at the Manor, meet at Sylvester Manor farmstand for walking tour of the farm and listen to stories in the meadow, 2 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

Awesome Eruptions for kids, discover volcanoes and sculpt your own with Joyce Raimondo, 1:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Young Naturalists, hike, read and explore the woods, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. For kids ages 4 and up. Donations requested; call 749-1001 to save a spot.

“Zombie Pops,” make candy creatures on a stick, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Sylvia Ann Hewlett, economist and author of “Executive Presence” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 21: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

July 21: Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m. Center firehouse.

July 21: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 23: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.