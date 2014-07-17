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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, July 17 to Friday, July 25.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Taylor’s Island docent tours, historic Smith-Taylor cabin in Coecles Harbor, through September. Call P.A.T. Hunt at 749-1603 or email pat@taylorsisland.org to schedule a tour.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 17

Colorful Kaleidoscopes, kids create their own. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 18

PLT/Reel Point yard sale, Denning residence on South Ram Island Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information, call 749-2315. Repeats on Saturday, July 19.

“Friends of Frank O’Hara,” reading by the Shelter Island Poetry Project, curated by Bliss Morehead, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, JULY 19

Car wash/yard and bake sale, 8th grade students raise money for educational trip to Disney, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Shelter Island School.

Fruits of the season, Red Trail hike, Mashomack Preserve, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For kids of all ages accompanied by an adult; donations are requested. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

Open House, Sylvester Manor, tours of the Manor House, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Repeats on August 2, 16 and 30.

Family Movie Matinée, “Rio,” rated PG, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Black and White benefit, 6 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds and barn, catered by Noah’s restaurant with music by Vanessa Trouble and silent auction. Tickets $175 per person; purchase online at shelterislandhistorical.org or call 749-0025.

“Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Sylvester Manor, 7 p.m., directed by Drew Foster. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students: $10; kids under 10 are free. Purchase tickets online at sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626. Repeats Sunday, July 20.

SUNDAY, JULY 20

Presbyterian Church, new pastor-elect, Reverend Stephen Fearing, will lead service, 9 a.m.

Union Chapel in the Grove, Shelter Island Yacht Club Sunday, Reverend Robert Zito, fleet captain, 10:30 a.m., reception following in the Grove.

TUESDAY, JULY 22

Field trip to Taylor’s Island, 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited on bus. Call the library at 749-0042 to reserve.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

Stories at the Manor, meet at Sylvester Manor farmstand for walking tour of the farm and listen to stories in the meadow, 2 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, JULY 24

Awesome Eruptions for kids, discover volcanoes and sculpt your own with Joyce Raimondo, 1:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 25

Young Naturalists, hike, read and explore the woods, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. For kids ages 4 and up. Donations requested; call 749-1001 to save a spot.

“Zombie Pops,” make candy creatures on a stick, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, Sylvia Ann Hewlett, economist and author of “Executive Presence” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 21: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

July 21: Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m. Center firehouse.

July 21: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

July 22: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 23: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.