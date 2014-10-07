The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Thursday, July 10 to Thursday, July 17.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., simple stories and play time for the youngest kids, Shelter Island Library.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 10:30 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., storytime, songs and fun for toddlers, Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 10

Science Tellers: Dragons & Dreams, featuring interactive science experiments. Under the Tent on the Shelter Island Library grounds, 3 p.m. Free.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Shore Road campus. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 11

Young Naturalists, program about bees, Mashomack Preserve, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For kids ages 4 and up; donations are requested. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

Music Under the Tent, featuring singer Caroline Doctorow. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Library grounds. 5 p.m.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Shore Road campus. Free.

Catbird Band, acoustic rock duo, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, lower level, 7 to 9 p.m. Free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, JULY 12

En Plein Air workshop, artist Suzzanne Fokine teaches two-day painting workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island Historical Society. $65 for members; $75 for non-members. Registration and supply list at shelterislandhistorical.org. Repeats on Sunday, July 13.

Stars, Stripes & Strings, Perlman Music Program’s musicians, Shore Road campus. 7:30 p.m. Free, no reservations necessary.

57th Annual Fireworks Show, Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, Crescent Beach, 9:30 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY, JULY 13

Union Chapel in the Grove, Camp Quinipet Sunday, Reverend Kevan T. Hitch, 10:30 a.m.

Family concert and instrument petting zoo, 11:30 a.m., Perlman Music Program, under the tent, Shore Road campus. Classical music introduced through songs, skits and colorful costumes. Free.

Porch Party, benefits Shelter Island Educational Foundation, home of Liz & Lou Bevilacqua. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Drinks, hors d’oeuvres and live music. $75 per person: Call Margaret Colligan at 516-816-6190 or email margcoll@optonline.net for tickets or more info.

MONDAY, JULY 14

Benefit Ferry Cruise, Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund, leaves South Ferry terminal at 6 p.m. for Claudio’s Clam Bar, returns 10 p.m. Cocktails, food, music, live and Chinese auction and special guests. Tickets limited, purchase at josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 15

Teen Isle, create edible “Brains in a Jar,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

Dino Island, create a wacky dinosaur island at the Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Cinema 114, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m. Free.

THURSDAY, JULY 17

Colorful Kaleidoscopes, kids create their own. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 11: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

July 14: MS4 meeting, 3 p.m.

July 14: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, library lower level, 7 p.m.

July 14: School Board reorganization meeting, 6 p.m., regular meeting, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

July 14: Water Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

July 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 16: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m. CANCELLED.