The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening the week of Thursday, July 3 to Friday, July 11.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library, celebrating their sixth year under Bliss Morehead.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Windmill Field, Manwaring Road, Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 4

Muddling in the Marsh, Young Naturalists, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Donations. Call 749-1001 to reserve.

Annual Faculty Concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free. Call 212-877-5045 for more info.

SATURDAY, JULY 5

Car wash and yard/bake sale, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Shelter Island School, benefits 8th grade Disney trip.

Ram Island Association meeting, 9 a.m., Heights firehouse, all residents invited.

Beach Nesting Bird Bonanza, Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Bring binoculars. Call 749-1001 to save a space.

Blessing of the Pets, 11 a.m., Fr. DeSanctis presiding, across from Our Lady of the Isle Church; all people and pets welcome.

Starlight Girls fundraiser concert, featuring Sara Mundy, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., “Grand Lawn” at 47 Ram Island Road. $25 at the door includes music, food, drinks and more; bring a blanket or beach chairs. Event to raise money for performance in Budapest.

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free.

Fireflies in the Fields, looking for lightning bugs at Mashomack Preserve, 8 to 9 p.m. All ages. Call 749-1001 for more information.

SUNDAY, JULY 6

Union Chapel in the Grove, Historical Society Sunday, Dr. Nancy Jaicks, historian, 10:30 a.m.

Annual Tag Sale, Friends of the Library, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 7

Outdoor movie, “The Lego Movie,” Shelter Island Library, 8:30 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, JULY 8

Community Yoga Under the Tent, with instructor Jonathan Borin, Shelter Island Library grounds, 1 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9

Garden Club Flower Show and House Tour, 2 to 5:30 p.m., starting at Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, Tickets $35 in advance; $40 day of show. Refreshments under the tent. Email gardenclubsi@gmail.com for more info.

Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre, “Little Red Riding Hood,” under the tent on the Shelter Island Library grounds. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 10

Science Tellers: Dragons & Dreams, featuring interactive science experiments, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 11

Music Under the Tent, featuring singer Caroline Doctorow. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Library grounds. 5 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 4: All town buildings closed

July 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

July 8: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

July 8: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

July 11: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.