Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s Porch Party this Sunday

When Hillary Rodham Clinton titled her book “It Takes a Village,” she could easily have been describing the endeavors of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, its board and its many supporters.

In her work, Ms. Clinton presents her vision for the children of America. She focuses on the impact individuals and groups outside the family have, for better or worse, on a child’s well-being and advocates a society that meets all of a child’s needs. Similarly, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation “taps” our generous and nurturing resources to create and provide excellent educational opportunities that enhance, inspire and broaden the horizons of our children and the community. These groups come together every year to create and host SIEF’s major fundraiser, the Porch Party.

This year the party will be hosted at the exquisite home of Liz and Lou Bevilacqua of Hay Beach on Sunday, July 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They have porches on two levels that provide sweeping vistas of Gardiner’s Bay. For an admission of $75, one can enjoy wine, our signature cocktail, beer or soft drinks and a range of hors d’oeuvres provided by our board. In addition, the music of Bogart and Broder will entertain; the raffle prizes will excite — from golf for four (with carts) to a private screening of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and more.

This promises to be an extraordinary event. Please look for our invitation (the one with the beautiful Olive Reich watercolor), or contact Margaret Colligan (516-816-6190) to make your reservation. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation is in its 17th year of providing rewarding opportunities to Island youth. From Broadway to the “The Nutcracker” to the opera; from the schooner trip to an educational trip to Spain, SIEF provides scholarships for students to “reach for the stars.”

Please be a part of our “village” and help our students to realize their dreams and become the best of which they are capable.

MARGARET COLLIGAN