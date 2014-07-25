Reverend Sarah Segal McCaslin at Union Chapel

The Reverend Sarah Segal McCaslin will be the guest preacher at the Union Chapel in the Grove on Sunday, July 27. at 10:30 a.m. Her sermon is entitled “Primal Fear, Primal Hope.”

Reverend McCaslin is a Presbyterian minister and served most recently as the Associate Pastor for Congregational Care and Mission at The First Presbyterian Church in New York City.

This October, Reverend McCaslin will join the Clinical Pastoral Education Program at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

She received her Master of Divinity degree from the Union Theological Seminary and her Master of Science degree in social work from Columbia University, completing both degrees in 2006. Reverend McCaslin graduated from Georgetown University in 1999 with a B.A. in theology and government. During her third year of undergraduate study, she attended the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Prior to entering the ministry, Reverend McCaslin worked as a case manager and outreach worker, serving the chronically mentally ill and homeless in New York City — populations close to her heart.

Music for the service will be performed by flutist Elizabeth Ruby, featuring pieces by Handel and Bach.

Union Chapel in the Grove, now celebrating its 142nd year, provides interdenominational Christian worship services organized by its trustees.

All are welcome to join us this Sunday at 10:30 a.m.