Police blotter: 5 arrests, 21 tickets for the week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Camilo A. Torres, 20, of Southold was driving on Summerfield Place on Wednesday, July 2 at about 11:45 p.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to signal a turn and for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $250 bail.

Between 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 5 and 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, there were three arrests as a result of the Suffolk Country DA’s East End DWI Task Force. The Task Force, made up of Shelter Island and Riverhead police, conducted traffic safety check points and random patrol checks.

Matthew P. Morris, 50, of New York City was arrested and charged under Leandra’s Law — aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. He was also charged with two additional counts of endangering the welfare of a child because he had a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old in the vehicle, which he was operating while intoxicated. He was also charged with driving without a license and failure to keep to the right. Mr. Morris was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, in front of Judge Westervelt, and released on $1,500 bail.

Francis G. Molignano, 36, of Southampton was stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint and arrested for DWI. He was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Westervelt on the bench, and released on $500 bail.

A 17-year-old from Flushing, New York was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

The Task Force will continue to operate throughout the East End during the summer.

On Tuesday, July 8 at about 8:45 p.m., Shelter Island police stopped Karen D. Bowers, 45, of New York City on North Ferry Road for failure to signal, to keep right and to stay in lane. She was subsequently arrested for Leandra’s Law — aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle. She was additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ms. Bowers had a 9-year-old child in the vehicle, which she was driving while intoxicated. Ms. Bowers was held overnight and arraigned in court, Judge Westervelt presiding. She was released on $5,000 bail and instructed to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Edgar Hernandez, 35, of Columbia, South Carolina was driving on South Ferry Road on July 1 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for driving with insufficient taillights and for unlicensed operation.

Daniel Felipe Zapart, 23, of Miami, Florida was ticketed on North Ferry Road on July 2 for failure to keep to the right and for having/consuming alcohol in his vehicle.

Roberto E. Garrido, 27, of Greenport was given three summonses on Grand Avenue on July 2 for unlicensed operation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and driving without a license.

Thomas A. Baudier, 29, of Northport was driving on North Ferry Road on July 2 when he was stopped and ticketed for having insufficient taillights and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Shawn G. Murray, 60, of Hicksville was given a summons on Grand Avenue on July 2 for failure to signal a turn.

On July 3, Aidan Poleshuk, 28, of Santa Barbara, California was ticketed on North Cartwright Road for speeding — 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Wendy Machado, 34, of Southold was given a summons on North Cartwright Road on July 3 for speeding —48 mph in a 35-mph zone — and for unlicensed operation.

Rory Keane, 53, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road on July 3 for driving without a seatbelt.

John A. Brady, 30, of West Palm Beach, Florida was ticketed in Dering Harbor on July 5 for operating an unregistered boat.

Michael J. Rost, 41, of New York City was driving on St. Mary’s Road on July 5 when he was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On July 6, Joshua Thayer Wattula, 24, of St. Petersburg, Florida was given a summons in the waters off Crescent Beach for operating a boat at more than 5 mph and within 100 feet of an anchorage/swimming area.

On July 6, Marina K. Blazhko, 28, of Brooklyn was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Christopher P. Zirrith, 49, of Manalapan, New Jersey was given a ticket on July 6 off Crescent Beach for operating an unregistered boat.

On July 6, Scott R. Hussey, 40, of Deltona, Florida was given a summons off Crescent Beach for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored boat.

Eddie R. Smith, 56, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on North Ferry Road on July 7 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Traffic Control Officers issued 74 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 2, Sheila M. McGayhey of Bronxville was backing out of a parking space on Clinton Avenue and hit a parked car belonging to Richard P. O’Connell of Bronxville. There was major damage to the right rear passenger door and right rear bumper of Ms. McGayhey’s vehicle and to the front left quarter panel and bumper of Mr. O’Connell’s vehicle.

On July 5, Kolina Reiter of Shelter Island and Danielle l. Fabilli of Middle Village were both at stop signs at the intersection of North Ferry and Manwaring roads, both waiting to turn left. Ms. Fabilli proceeded into the intersection; Ms. Reiter also pulled out, hitting the rear quarter panel of Ms. Fabilli’s vehicle. The left front of Ms. Reiter’s vehicle also sustained damage. Damages were estimated at over $1,000.

On July 6, Daniel P. Kohlmeyer of Cutchogue was cutting into the line at North Ferry when he backed into the front of a vehicle belonging to Jeffrey G. Brown of Syosset. There were minor scratches to both vehicles. According to the police blotter, several motorists in line reported that Mr. Kohlmeyer was aggressive and shouting obscenities.

OTHER REPORTS

Police were notified when a PSEG caller reported on July 2 that a Center resident refused to give permission to allow his trees to be trimmed, although they were a hazard to primary lines. The property owner’s refusal will be forwarded by the caller to a PSEG representative.

On July 3, a Heights resident was inside her home when she heard the front door chime and then found the door part way open. Police checked the residence and surrounding area with negative results.

A resident requested an extra patrol of the Cartwright area because of speeding vehicles. Police conducted radar reinforcement in the area on July 3, resulting in three tickets.

Police opened an investigation on July 3 into a case of alleged improper sexual activity.

A caller told police on July 3 that members of her family were on a boat off Mashomack Point when the engine quit and the boat was adrift. A marine unit located the boat and towed it to a town landing.

Police received a complaint of loud noises at a Hay Beach residence on July 4 at about 11:50 p.m. Police advised the group to lower their voices.

On July 4, a verbal argument in Hay Beach was reported. There were no problems.

A petit larceny was reported in the Center on July 4.

A caller reported an injured plover or a tern in Silver Beach on July 4 and was referred to the Southampton Wildlife Center.

Fireworks were reported in Menantic on July 4 but those responsible had left when police arrived. On the same day, a caller told police that fireworks were being set off in the Heights and embers were drifting toward the caller’s residence. Police searched the area with negative results. Fireworks were also reported in Hay Beach on July 5; police located the source and were told that no more fireworks would be set off.

Complaints about loud music at Sunset Beach were received at about 2:30 a.m. and then again at 11:50 p.m. on July 6. In both cases the manager lowered the volume.

A caller reported loud music at Fiske Field at about 10:45 a.m.; the Bucks’ coach turned down the volume.

A parakeet was found on July 6 near the tennis courts in the Center. The caller will safe-keep the bird in case the owner is located.

A boat was reported adrift in West Neck on July 6; the owner was notified and returned to the boat to secure it. An hour later the boat was adrift again and the owner was advised to improve his anchor rigging.

Police received a call on July 6 that a group was leaving litter in Hay Beach. Police located some people fishing and advised them to clean up before leaving the beach.

Also on July 6, a caller told police that a person followed her to her vehicle in West Neck and was making advances. Police located the subject who was intoxicated.

On July 7, just after midnight, a caller reported noise on Fiske Field. Police found a group playing basketball in the dark. Given the hour, they were asked to stop.

At about 12:30 a.m. on July 7 a noise complaint was received about loud music at Sunset Beach. Police couldn’t conduct a noise reading due to high winds but advised management that the music would have to be turned off if there was another complaint. The second complaint was received at 2:25 a.m. but the music had been turned off when police arrived.

A caller reported a cat in distress in a parked car in West Neck on July 7. The caller removed the cat through a window. The owner returned to the vehicle at the same time and was advised of the seriousness of leaving an animal in a parked vehicle in the summer.

A carbon monoxide alarm was set off at a home in South Ferry Hills on July 1. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and found no trace of carbon monoxide. The owner was advised to install a new detector.

A burglary alarm was set off at a South Ferry Hills residence on July 1; the wrong code was entered.

On July 7, a burglary alarm was activated at the North Ferry offices. There was no criminal activity noted and the company was advised to repair the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7. Teams responded to two additional cases on July 6 and 7 but transportation to a hospital was refused.

On July 4, a person was transported by an EMS team to Southampton Hospital.

There were 90 incident reports this week, not all of which are reported here. Among others were keys locked in vehicles, downed limbs, minor disturbances, assisting residents in their homes, disabled vehicles, lost and found articles, extra patrols, a dog at large, alarm problems, etc.