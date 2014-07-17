Police blotter: 3 arrests, 10 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Rozbeh Khan, 35, of Huntington Station, was driving on Shore Road on Saturday, July 12 at about 5:15 p.m. when he was stopped by police for driving at an unreasonable speed and for failure to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated. Mr. Khan was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail. He was directed to return to court at a later date.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, police arrested Michael T. Zanfardino, 25, of West Babylon, when he was observed smoking marijuana on Crescent Beach. He was charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the 5th degree, and released on an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court with bail of $100.

On Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m., James Louis Klein, 33, of New York City was driving on South Ferry Road when he was stopped by police for failure to keep right, failure to stop and tailgating. He was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated and additionally charged with unlicensed operation. Mr. Klein was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt and released on $250 bail.

SUMMONSES

Ivan F. Arizaga, 31, of Patchogue was driving on South Ferry Road on July 9 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was also given a summons for unlicensed operation.

Lucas C. Demello, 20, of Virginia Beach, Virginia was ticketed on July 11 on South Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device. He was also given two tickets for unlicensed operation and for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Also on July 11, George A. Skouras, 59, of Miami Beach, Florida was given a summons by a marine unit in West Neck Harbor for not having a throwable lifesaving device on board his boat.

Rodney C. Herrcin, 49, of East Hampton was given a ticket in the waters off Crescent Beach on July 12 for operating a boat at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored vessel.

On July 12, Joseph P. Jacobi, 20, of Bayville was issued a ticket on Shore Road for violation of the ABC law.

Jonathon B. Bolton, 35, of Sag Harbor was ticketed by a marine unit off Crescent Beach on July 13 for towing people without an observer.

Emma K. Leinhaas, 27, of Brooklyn was given a summons on Grand Avenue on July 14 for a cellphone violation.

Traffic Control Officers issued 48 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 8, Zachary R. Delvecchio of Wading River was backing out of a space in the Town Hall parking lot when he hit a parked car belonging to Mary C. Wilson of Shelter Island. Mr. Delvecchio said the parked car was in his blind spot. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Janet C. Rescigno of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Ferry Road on July 10 when she said she took her eye off the road “for a second” to reach for her pocketbook and hit a PSEG pole on the side of the road. There was damage to the pole and to the front of her vehicle, estimated at over $1,000. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded. Ms. Rescigno was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by an EMS team.

Eddie R. Smith of Shelter Island was parked at O’s on South Ferry Road when George Ramirez of Aquebogue backed into the driver’s-side rear of his vehicle, causing a small dent near the rear tail lamp and a broken taillight lens cover. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

On July 11, Francis X. Doud Jr. of New York City was backing up on Grand Avenue when he stepped on the accelerator, rather than the brake, and collided with a parked vehicle belonging to Jordan D. McGinnis of Warsaw, New York. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear of Mr. Doud’s vehicle and the front of Mr. McGinnis’s.

On July 12, Mary Gerzeman of New York City was riding a bicycle on North Ferry Road when she applied the brakes too strongly and flipped over the handlebars. She had minor abrasions but refused medical attention.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported that her dog was attacked while being walked in the Center on July 8. Police notified the Dog Warden.

A caller was told that dirt bikes were being ridden on a Dering Harbor property where found broken beer bottles had been found. An extra patrol was requested on July 8.

Also on the 8th, police received a report of ATVs being driven on a Center roadway. Police located the operators and advised them not to ride on public roads again or their ATVs would be confiscated.

On July 9, police followed up on a caller’s report of a dispute with a tree trimming company working on the Island.

A petit larceny was reported in the Heights on July 9; a petit larceny was also reported in the Center on July 10.

Police responded to a dispute over property lines in the Center on July 9.

Also on the 9th, police investigated a report of a person sleeping in a shed at the back of a Center property. No personal belongings were found.

A caller reported someone driving erratically in the Center on July 10; police canvassed the area with negative results.

On July 10, police responded to an employer/employee situation in the Center.

Police intervened in a verbal dispute in West Neck on July 10; no further action was taken.

Police received a complaint about a loud party at a residence in Hay Beach on July 11 at about 11:15 p.m. The owner turned down the music.

On July 12, a Shorewood resident reported someone taking sand and beach grass from a dune area. Police patrolled the area with no results.

A boat was reported adrift in West Neck on July 12; a marine unit secured the boat.

On July 12, police responded to a dispute in West Neck; all the parties appeared to be intoxicated, according to the blotter.

Police received a complaint at about 11:30 p.m. on July 12 about amplified music at SALT. No music was playing when police arrived; no violations were noted. Another complaint about SALT was received at 4 p.m. on July 13; the music had been turned off prior to arrival.

Police received a call on July 13 that an unknown male had appeared on the deck of the caller’s Hay Beach residence. The man was located and told police he went for a walk on the beach and, intoxicated, went back to the wrong house.

Police searched the interior of a house in West Neck after sliding doors were reported open on July 13. An anonymous caller reported an open door at a Hay Beach home on the same day. There was no sign of any criminal activity in either case.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach at 11:55 p.m. on July 13. Police found a DJ playing music outside the restaurant and advised management to shut off the music for the evening. Although the music was not at an unreasonable level, any volume of music played outside would bother neighbors, according to the police report.

On July 14, a caller reported, for information only, an ongoing dispute over a fence in the Center.

Police answered questions about the operation of personal watercraft in town waters on July 17; the caller believed the town code was discriminatory and will consider suing the town.

A noise complaint was received on July 14, coming from an outside speaker in a pool area. The volume was turned off.

Three burglary alarms were set off at residences in the Center, West Neck and Menantic on July 9, 10 and 11 respectively. Two were false alarms; the third was activated accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 9, 10 and 11. A team also took an aided case to Southampton Hospital on July 9. EMS teams responded to two cases on July 10 and 11 but transportation was refused.

There were 82 incident reports this week, many of which are not reported here. Among those were keys locked in cars, numerous lost and found articles, downed limbs, animal incidents, speeding vehicles, etc.