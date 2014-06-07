Obituary: Audrey Ward Smithers

Audrey Ward Smithers passed away this past May.

Known to all as “Audi,” sometimes “Naughty Audi,” she was the woman with the twinkling ice blue eyes and quick sense of humor, a friend said. She was a recognizable force driving around the Island in her big, old Cadillac, which also happened to be the exact color of her eyes — she never wanted to be missed!

Audi was a friend who loved fiercely. She passionately enjoyed Dixieland jazz, dancing, sharing stories and laughing with the people she loved. Audi was a volunteer driver for the Island’s Meals on Wheels program and by far one of the most generous people you’d ever meet, a friend wrote.

After selling their home on Peconic Avenue and moving to Naples, Florida a few years ago, she would often say during a phone conversation, “The sky is Shelter Island blue today.” You could take the girl out of the Island, but you couldn’t take the Island out of the girl.

A large part of Audi’s heart was filled with Shelter Island memories — from early childhood Sunday teas with her mother at the Manhanset House to lunches at the counter in the pharmacy. To the day she and the love of her life, her husband Phil, moved away, Audi always held the Island dear.

She will be sorely missed by her many Shelter Island friends. We are all blessed for having known her.