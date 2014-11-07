Obituaries: Carol Loper, Albertus ‘Toots’ Clark, Jr.

Carol Loper

After a two-year battle with cancer, Carol Elizabeth Towl Cayatte Loper passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 2, 2014.

Born October 4, 1940 in Plainfield, New Jersey to Florence Sayre Towl and Burr Ackley Towl, Carol grew up in Westfield, New Jersey and summered in the family summer home in Dering Harbor. Carol was a 1961 graduate of Cedar Crest College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

She moved to Shelter Island in 1975 when she remarried and remained an Islander until her passing. In 1975, she went to work for George’s IGA until her retirement in 2010.

Upon arriving on the Island, she became a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary and was an active member for 39 years. Carol was also an active member of the Mitchell Post 281 American Legion Auxiliary.

Along with her love of reading and crossword puzzles, she developed a love of golf and after becoming a member of the Shelter Island Country Club, she would constantly be seen on the course or at local tournaments with her sister Barbara and their friends.

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Christine Cayatte Brown of Shelter Island and Dr. Suzanne Cayatte of Clearwater, Florida; a sister Patricia Jones of Newton, New Jersey; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two nieces and a nephew.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 20 at 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island Fire Department, followed by a celebration of her life. All are welcome.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach 11978; Shelter Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 500, Shelter Island 11964; or American Legion Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island 11964.

Albertus ‘Toots’ Clark, Jr.

Albertus Clark, Jr., known to everyone as “Toots,” died peacefully July 6, 2014 at home.

There will be a full obituary in next week’s Reporter.