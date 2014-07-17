Obituaries: Albertus ‘Toots’ Clark, Dr. Milton L. Levine

Dr. Milton L. Levine

Dr. Milton L. Levine, 84, of Elmont, New York and Shelter Island, passed away on July 10, 2014.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eileen; adored sons Dr. Benjamin (Mindy), Dr. Daniel (Myrna) and Arthur Levine Ferrante (Anthony); and eight cherished grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Florence Goodman.

Born in Brooklyn to Samuel and Lillian Levine, Milton attended Tilden High School, received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Columbia University in 1950, and graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1954. He interned in surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital and then served two years as the medical officer and adviser to the Jewish Chapel Squad at West Point.

Returning to New York City, Milton completed his training in medicine at New York University and a fellowship in gastroenterology on the Cornell Service at Bellevue Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering.

He was in the first class of applicants to obtain board certification in the then-new subspecialty of gastroenterology. Milton was a passionate physician who truly loved his work. He practiced internal medicine and gastroenterology on Long Island for nearly 50 years, including many years as chief of gastroenterology at Franklin General Hospital. He developed an endoscopic technique to treat achalasia that is still popular today and published several articles on the subject.

Milton served on the faculty of Long Island Jewish Hospital and was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology and a past president of the Long Island Gastroenterology Society.

He was an enthusiastic singer from his undergraduate days as a member of the Columbia Kingsmen, an a cappella group, to his many years as a member of the Franklin Trio. No family gathering was complete without a performance of show tunes by Milton. He loved a good joke and a bad pun, his family said. He was also an avid tennis player and outdoorsman, enjoying windsurfing, sailing, swimming and running in the annual 10K on his beloved Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the Perlman Music Program, or a charity of your choice. A chapel service was held on Sunday, July 13, 2014 at 12 noon at Jewish Memorial Chapel of Long Island at 46 Greenwich Sreet, Hempstead, NY.

Albertus ‘Toots’ Clark Jr.

Albertus “Toots” Clark Jr., at the great age of 99, passed away peacefully at his home on Smith Street the evening of July 6, 2014.

Toots was born on February 9, 1915 in Centerport, New York, the second oldest son of Isabelle Nichols Clark and Albertus (Bert) Clark Sr. At the age of nine he and his two brothers and two sisters moved from Northport to Shelter Island with their parents when Bert Clark began his job as caretaker for financier Otto Kahn at Kahn’s Mashomack estate. Toots attended and graduated from school on Shelter Island. He worked at the Greenport Shipyard building PT boats and served in the Navy during World War II as chief boatswain mate.

An avid bayman with a great love for the water, Toots was familiar with every creek, harbor and tide of Shelter Island and surrounding waters. His knowledge of boats and boat engines was amazing. He was a licensed boat captain and worked for L.W. Hench for 30 years and is well-remembered for his service on the Firefly.

Toots was a member of the Shelter Island Town Planning Board for 10 years and a member of the Conservation Advisory Committee for 15 years. He is well-remembered for his devotion and support for the Mitchell Post 281 American Legion. He was instrumental in the building of the bowling alleys there, which continue to provide winter recreation for Shelter Island for more than 50 years. He set up headquarters for the Shelter Island Democratic Club in the early 1960s during the John F. Kennedy presidential campaign.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of more than 65 years, Elizabeth Yvonne (Latimer) Clark. Upon retirement he and his wife “EY” traveled extensively, including a trip around the world to China, Mongolia and a train ride across Asia on the Trans-Siberian Railway nearly 30 years ago.

He was a devoted husband and father, supporting and teaching the ways of the waters to his children. He is survived by his son Dennis Clark and his wife Ellen; his daughter Penny Kerr and her husband John; grandchildren Greg Clark and his wife Ana, Becky Clark, Amanda Clark Nissen and her husband Greg, Jacob Kerr and Micah Kerr and his wife Sarah; great-grandchildren Julia, Sophia, Isabella and Christopher; and a long list of nephews and nieces.

Toots was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Belle Clark, brothers Ed and Bucky Clark of Shelter Island, and sisters Helen Worm and Alice Ketcham of Florida. He was the last remaining member of that generation of Clarks.

A glance at the local phone directory gives an idea of how large an extended family the Clark family is. A family tradition for the Clarks’ clambake was to have the oldest living relative taste the first clam when the bake was opened. Toots was honored with tasting that clam for many years and will be missed by generations of his family. He always had a story to tell, always had a warm welcome and a smile.

As a fitting tribute to his early life growing up at Bass Creek, surrounded by Mashomack’s plentiful wildlife and bountiful waters, there will be a special Memorial Remembrance at the Mashomack Manor House on Monday, August 4, 2014 from 1 to 4 p.m. Interment was private.

The family suggests that any contributions be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach 11978; Mitchell Post 281 American Legion, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island 11964; or the Nature Conservancy/Mashomack Preserve, P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island 11964.