Mixed results for June well level reports

Six Shelter Island test wells trended up in June while seven trended down, according to a report compiled by Water Advisory Committee member Ken Pysher from data provided by the United States Geological Survey.

All wells are within 10 percent of their averages for the month of June except for Little Ram, which is 20 percent below its June average. But even that well is 10 percent above its lowest June reading and is trending up, Mr. Pysher said.

Other wells trending up are at Manhanset, north of Cobbetts Lane, Big Ram Island, Manwaring Road at Route 114, the Village of Dering Harbor and Hay Beach.

The seven test wells trending down are at Rocky Point Avenue and Belvedere, Congdon Road at Route 114, Brander Parkway and Lilliput Lane, Menantic Road at Evans Road, Deer Park Lane, Shelter Island Heights and Shorewood.

j.lane@sireporter.com