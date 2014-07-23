Mashomack to hold benefit honoring Janet Gay Hawkins

The Nature Conservancy’s 31st annual benefit celebration for Mashomack Preserve will honor and celebrate Janet Gay Hawkins’ commitment to this special place — Mashomack: “Where They Go by Water.”

It will take place on Saturday, July 26 under the big tent on the Preserve’s Manor House lawn. This year’s sold-out event is executed with the help of nearly 150 volunteers and is the single largest fundraiser for Mashomack Preserve. Volunteers prep, set-up, cook, serve, auction and clean-up for 400 guests who spend the evening bidding on both silent and live auction items, dining and dancing.

This year, Mashomack trustees Judy Card and Jim Colligan will be the dynamic auctioneering duo for the live auction. Highlights from the live auction include a life-size bronze bald eagle sculpture by Walt Matia, decorative carvings from Captain Ed Clark and his son Richard Clark, a glass-topped driftwood table by Kristian Clark and Zach Reylek, a transformational photograph of water from Eduardo Estalella, and a cocktail party for 50 provided by the Art of Eating.

Nearly 90 items will be available in the silent auction. Paintings from local artists and photographers, handmade jewelry, unique getaways, show tickets, tours, fishing and hunting trips, dinner outings, garden statues, just to name a few.

Over 30 years ago, the Hawkins, Janet and her husband Harmon, played a large part in securing The Nature Conservancy’s purchase of the property. Their financial commitment ensured that an increased opportunity for education and research would take place at Mashomack Preserve and the conservation success that has occurred thus far is in part a result of their commitment.

Proceeds from the celebration fund­raiser support Mashomack’s continued conservation efforts, scientific research and broad educational programs that connect people with nature, and help ensure the preservation of this special place for generations to come.