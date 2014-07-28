Commuting in style

It’s good to be the boss.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller of the New York Police Department got a first-class ride back to New York City Monday afternoon in an NYPD helicopter that picked him up from Klenawicus Airport on the Island , where he has a vacation home.

He’s considered the city’s top terrorism cop and has been involved in the investigation into who replaced American flags on the Brooklyn Bridge last week with white banners.

Shelter Island firefighters and police stood by awaiting the landing and takeoff because Federal Aviation rules require that they be present for safety reasons whenever a helicopter is landing.

j.lane@sireporter.com