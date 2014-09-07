Hogue wins Dering Harbor mayor’s race in runoff

Dering Harbor Mayor Tim Hogue easily won a runoff election against Patrick Parcells Tuesday after a contentious campaign with charges of impropriety from both sides.

Results from Village Clerk Laura Hildreth had Mr. Hogue with 43 votes and Mr. Parcells with 29.

In the other runoff election, Village Trustee Mary Walker defeated challenger Robert Ferris by exactly the same tally as the mayor’s race.

In the election last month, the race for mayor and one trustee spot ended with all candidates receiving 25 votes apiece, which triggered Wednesday’s runoff.

According to Ms. Hildreth, 72 votes were cast yesterday, of which 32 were absentee ballots.

There were 18 ballot challenges, 10 brought by Mr. Ferris.