Greenport principal to replace Hynes

When Shelter Island students return to school in September, they will be greeted by a new superintendent, Leonard Skuggevik.

Mr.Skuggevik has been secondary school principal in the neighboring Greenport Union Free School District for the past five years. Mr. Skuggevik is to be named to the full-time post by the Board of Education to replace Dr. Michael Hynes, whose resignation from the position was effective last Friday. Dr. Hynes is now superintendent in the Patchogue-Medford School District.

Members of the Shelter Island Board aren’t commenting on the appointment yet, but it was confirmed by off-Island sources aware of Mr. Skuggevik’s plans.

Another change could be the loss of popular social studies teacher Brian Doelger who has interviewed in the Patchogue-Medford District and is expected to be appointed to teach there beginning in September.

His appointment in Patchogue-Medford has not yet been confirmed.

Dr. Hynes has been a mentor to Mr. Doelger who worked closely with the former superintendent on efforts to restructure curriculum and enhance team teaching. Mr. Doelger was awarded tenure in June 2013.

Mr. Skuggevik becomes the second Greenport transfer to join the Shelter Island District. In June, Todd Galluscio was appointed to the newly created position of dean of students and director of physical education and district operations. He was athletic director in Greenport before transferring to the Sag Harbor School district a few years ago as its director of athletics and personnel. He’s the son of Shelter Island math teacher Ginny Gibbs.

Details of Mr. Skuggevik’s contract were still being worked out, so there’s no information yet on his salary or other terms of his employment.

Prior to his appointment in Greenport, Mr. Skuggevik taught social studies in the Longwood School District in Middle Island.

Among his achievements in Greenport was implementation of a plan to improve attendance by requiring students to make up missed classes after school once they had exceeded more than five absences. Prior to implementation of that program, students could make up missed work on their own time but the result was too many students falling behind in their studies, he told the Greenport Board of Education.

The district provides after school help in math, science, English and social studies.

“It’s not just get your work in,” Mr. Skuggevik told the board at the time. “It’s coming to school; work with a teacher and ensure that we’ve got you where you need to be.”

Students were banned from all after-school activities, sports, field trips and leaving school grounds for lunch until they made up their absences. Students missing classes due to an illness are exempt from the new rule because they receive home tutoring.

j.lane@sireporter.com