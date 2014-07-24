DWI tops the police blotter this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Nathan P. Naylor, 40, of New York City was driving on New York Avenue on Tuesday, July 22 at about 12:30 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to keep to the right, failure to stop at a stop sign and for driving an uninspected vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. Naylor was held overnight and arraigned in the morning in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. He was released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

E. A. Lopez Menendez, 43, of Riverhead was given two tickets on West Neck Road on July 17 — one for driving without a license and a second for having an unregistered trailer.

On July 17, Donald F. Kayser, 46, of East Moriches was driving on New York Avenue when he was ticketed for failure to signal a turn.

Joanne F. Goerler, 49, of Cutchogue was given a summons on Grand Avenue on July 17 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

John Behnken, 59, of Manorville was ticketed on Grand Avenue on July 17 for failure to signal a left turn.

Joshua T.Wattula, 24, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida was given a summons off Crescent Beach on July 20 for operating a boat without PFDs on board for children under the age of 12.

On July 21, Jose P. Pineda, 45, of Bay Shore was issued two tickets on New York Avenue for driving an unlicensed and unregistered vehicle.

Traffic control Officers issued 59 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Debra S. Speeches of Shelter Island told police on July 15 that on July 14, an unknown driver had hit the rear of her vehicle, which was parked on South Ferry Road, causing minor damage estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A grand larceny in Hay Beach was reported on July 15.

On July 16, a highway worker found construction debris in a town trash can at Crescent Beach. The person who deposited the trash was advised not put any more debris in town cans.

A petit larceny at a public beach was reported in Hay Beach on July 16.

Loud music was reported at about 2:45 p.m. in the Center on July 16. The music was turned off and the person advised to keep it at a reasonable level.

A dog was reported at large in a Menantic yard on July 17. Police responded just as the owner was in the process of taking the dog home.

Cablevision and Verizon were notified on July 17 when downed wires were reported on a roadway on Ram Island.

Police were told on July 17 that gunshots had been heard in Silver Beach. Police located skeet shooters who were using legal steel shot and were observing safety precautions. It was recommended that they shoot when the beach was less populated.

A caller in West Neck reported at 2 a.m. on July 18 that he heard a person talking outside his window. Police searched the area with negative results.

On July 18, a person on a North Ferry boat was not willing to pay the purser for passengers in the vehicle. Police spoke to the person, who paid without further incident.

On July 18, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

Loud music was reported at Fiske Field on July 18 at about 12:30 p.m. At police request, the volume was lowered.

At about 2:30 in the afternoon on July 18, an anonymous caller reported noise somewhere in the Center and then called back to say the noise had subsided.

A caller expressed concern on July 18 about the unlawful use of a checking account but declined any SIPD follow-up.

A boat was reported missing from a Westmoreland dock on July 19; the results of a shoreline search were negative.

A burglary was reported at a Cartwright residence on July 19.

On July 19, a dog at large was reported in the Center. The dog warden was notified and the dog taken to the town pound where it was retrieved by the owner. Two dogs were at large in Menantic on July 20. The dogs were put in the pound and later returned to the owner with a warning.

Fireworks were reported in the Center on July 19; police checked the area with negative results.

Southold and Shelter Island police conducted a BWI checkpoint on July 19 in the waters off West Neck. Sixteen boats were checked. There were no arrests but five warnings were given out.

On July 20 a petit larceny was reported in West Neck; the stolen object was subsequently returned and the owner declined to press charges.

A case of harassment was reported for information purposes on July 20; follow-up by police was declined.

At about 10:45 p.m. on July 20, a Shorewood caller told police about hearing screaming in the Wades Beach area. Police searched the area with negative results.

A complaint about noise at a party in Westmoreland was received on July 20 at about 2 a.m. Informed of the complaint, the group stopped the noise immediately.

A man on a sailboat in West Neck Harbor reported that his Lab dog had jumped off the boat and swam away. It was determined later that the dog had been located on a nearby shore.

A sick raccoon was reported on a Center deck on June 21. Police were unable to put the animal down because of unsafe conditions. On the same day, a sick raccoon in Menantic ran off when police approached.

A Ram Island caller told police that a large sea turtle was entangled in rope in Gardiners Bay. The turtle managed to free itself.

Two burglary alarms were activated at homes in the Center and West Neck on July 17 and 19 respectively.

The alarm was malfunctioning in one case; there was no sign of a break-in in the second.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms at homes on Ram Island and in the Heights on July 17 and 21. One was set off by mistake by a construction crew, the other was a false alarm.

aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 15, 17, 18 and 19.