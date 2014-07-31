Catch of the day

We heard recently from our friend Larry Winston on the state of fishing this summer and one particularly great day:

“Fishing has generally been lousy all year for the sport fisherman looking for striped bass and bluefish. The bass are mostly being caught in deep water using heavy tackle and the light tackle fisherman have had a hard time of it as have most of the commercial fish trap fishermen.

However, Tuesday was different.

My granddaughter, Morgan O’Donnell, went out to Gardiners Island for the last hour of the tide on July 29 and landed three large bluefish of 8, 10 and 11 pounds on light spinning rods. They were hitting surface plugs, knocking them into the air time after time to be hit by other fish until one was hooked. In addition to the three she landed, we had more than a few lures bitten off by those sluggers!”