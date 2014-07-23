Board of Ed appoints interim superintendent

Shelter Island School Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott was appointed interim superintendent of schools at Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting.

Ms. Rylott will hold the post effective July 28 through August 31, 2014.

She said she was “honored” to have the position and was looking forward to helping with “the transfer to a new superintendent.”

Last month School Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes notified the BOE he was leaving the Island to take the job as superintendent of the Patchogue-Medford School District.

The BOE has been conducting a search to replace Dr. Hynes.

The board also announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Clark to a 26-week probationary appointment as a night custodial worker effective July 23. The job comes with a salary of $37,416.