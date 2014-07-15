A North Fork weekend for the 50+

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The North Fork is home to more than just beautiful beaches. Summer brings many activities to the area and this season Glenwood Village has put together a list of recommended ideas that those over 50 can enjoy during a weekend visit.

Start off your weekend on the North Fork by enjoying a cup of coffee while watching the sun rise over Gardiners Bay. You can even bring some fishing gear and have a chance at catching some striped bass and flounder.

Once the sun has risen, spend the afternoon walking the beaches of Orient. After that, take a trip to the old whaling port in nearby Greenport. The whaling ports were once home to over two dozen large whaling vessels, which made over hundreds of voyages between the 1790s and the Civil War. See this historic piece of the North Fork while enjoying the beautiful harbors and outdoor summer weather.

Continue your day by spending an afternoon on Shelter Island — easy access to the Island is provided by the North Ferry Co. in Greenport. Once on Shelter Island, head to Picozzi’s Service Station and rent a bicycle. Tour the Island with your bike while getting some great exercise.

End your day back on the North Fork, first by visiting the Corey Creek winery in Southold and sampling some North Fork wines.

Finish the weekend by taking a trip to Riverhead. Visit the Atlantis Marine World and catch a glimpse of what is under the sea that surrounds you. Special attractions and exhibits are available ,such as taking a seat in the trainer’s chair and working with sea lions and seals.

After you visit the underwater life, catch some great deals on your favorite apparel at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead. Once you work up an appetite shopping, grab some dessert at Turkuaz Grill downtown and fill up on homemade rice pudding or an ice cream sundae.

These activities are sure to fill your weekend on the North Fork with fun and enjoyable experiences. You will feel like a North Fork pro once you take part in these activities on your visit to this wonderful summer area.