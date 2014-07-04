4 arrests, 12 tickets on blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Amanda Sue Ellioff, 26, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on July 24 at about 12:30 a.m. when she failed to stay in lane and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection North Ferry and West Neck roads. Following an investigation, she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Ellioff was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding. She was released on cash bail of $500 and will return to court at a later date.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s East End DWI Task Force, with participating Riverhead and Shelter Island police, conducted traffic safety check points and random patrol checks on the Island from 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 to 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. Three arrests resulted.

John I. Delashmet Jr., 56, of East Hampton was arrested for driving while intoxicated, arraigned in front of Judge Westervelt, and released on $500 bail. His vehicle was seized and impounded as required by Suffolk County law when there has been a previous DWI arrest.

John A. Fiore, 36, of Hicksville was also arrested for DWI, arraigned in court and released on $500 bail.

Anastasia Ovtchinnikova, 24, of Alpharetta, Georgia was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and released on station house bail of $100.

The Task Force will continue to operate on the East End during the summer season and drivers are reminded to drive safely.

SUMMONSES

David J. Giuseppone, 19, of New York City was driving on North Menantic Road on July 25 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for driving with inadequate license plate lights.

Harsh A. Padia, 35, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road on July 26 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

On July 26, Nikolas P. Betzios, 22, of Sea Cliff was given a summons on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Matthew S. Douglas, 18, of Glen Head was operating a boat in the waters off Crescent Beach on July 27 when he was ticketed by a marine unit for speeds in excess of 5 mph within 100 feet of a moored/anchored boat. He was also given a summons for towing without an observer.

On July 27, police conducted STEP (Selected Traffic Enforcement Program) on North Ferry and West Neck roads, which resulted in seven motorists being ticketed.

Eric A. Koch, 24, of Cutchogue was issued four tickets for operating an uninspected and unregistered motorcycle out of class and without insurance.

Mitchell Lipski, 58, of Deer Park was given a summons for driving an uninspected vehicle.

James L. Gersten, 45, of New York City was stopped and ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Penelope Pilkington, 57, of New York City was issued a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Thomas J. Lobue, 47, of New York City was ticketed for passing on the right.

Maria Pereiraaguiar, 51, of Astoria was given two summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign and for failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

Daniel Rosenberg, 60, of West Hartford, Connecticut was issued a summons for driving with inadequate headlights.

Traffic Control Officers issued 74 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 23, Alexis V. Panganiban of Little Elm, Texas was making a left turn at the stop sign on Ram Island Road and said she didn’t see Paul A. Hatch of Wainscott and sideswiped his vehicle. Ms. Panganiban, 20, was given a summons for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. There was over $1,000 in damage to the left front of Ms. Panganiban’s vehicle and the front of Mr. Hatch’s.

Edesio Clarin of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway on Peconic Avenue on July 25 when his dog ran onto the driveway. In attempting to avoid the dog, he hit a parked vehicle belonging to Bernadette P. Martin of Greenport. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the rear of Mr. Clarin’s vehicle and the passenger doors of Ms. Martin’s.

On July 28, Ada-Marie E. Garcia of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on Ram Island Road when she was distracted and drove off the side of the road and hit a tree and some bushes. There was minor damage to the property but over $1,000 to the right front of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A case of harassment in Cartwright was reported on July 22 but the complainant did not press charges.

On July 22, police responded to a call about a verbal argument in the Heights; the matter was resolved.

Police contacted a person whose sailboat was illegally moored at a private mooring on July 22. The owner agreed to move the boat.

On July 23, police advised a caller that a complaint did not meet the criteria for harassment but told the suspect not to have any further contact with the caller.

Dogs at large were reported in the Center, Hay Beach, Menantic and Cartwright on July 23 and 24. In three cases the dogs were retrieved by the owners; police did not located the fourth dog.

On July 24, police investigated an alleged case of criminal mischief at South Ferry.

A sink hole in West Neck caused a hazardous condition on July 25. Police stood by until the Highway Department responded.

Police on patrol on July 25 saw a tree fall in Menantic, taking down wires and blocking both north- and southbound lanes of the roadway. The roadway was closed until PSEG could respond.

In response to a call on July 26, police put down a sick raccoon on a Hay Beach property.

An anonymous caller reported loud music at a Heights property at about 1:50 a.m. on July 27. The group turned off the music and went inside.

At 2:30 a.m., loud music was reported at Sunset Beach. The music had been turned off when police arrived. The caller was advised to call earlier next time so that a complete sound investigation could be conducted. Police also spoke to the closing manager about the complaint.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on July 27.

Police received a report about a person riding on top of a vehicle in the Center on July 27; the vehicle was not located.

On July 28, a caller told police a person was walking in and out of traffic in the Center. The person was gone when police arrived.

Police investigated a case of possible criminal mischief on July 28, which turned out to be unfounded.

A case of petit larceny — an object taken from a PWC moored in Shelter Island Sound — was reported on July 28.

A case of grand larceny was reported in West Neck on July 28.

Police responded to a call on July 28 about an animal making loud, screeching noises on a Heights property. A raccoon was found stuck in a picket fence and released by police.

Two burglary alarms went off at residences in Menantic and the Center on July 23 and 26 respectively. One was a false alarm; no sign of any criminal activity was found in the second.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a home on Ram Island on July 26 and a residential carbon monoxide alarm in West Neck on July 28. Both were false alarms.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 22, 25 and 28. They responded to a fifth case on July 25 but medical transport was refused.