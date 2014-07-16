Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the June 2 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judges Helen J. Rosenblum and Mary-Faith Westervelt were both on the bench for this session.



JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Larisa Abdulaev of New York City was fined $500 plus a $260 state surcharge for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. Her license was suspended for 90 days. She was also fined $100 plus $93 for a lane violation.

Donald Dicostanzo of Sag Harbor was fined $300 plus $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Charles B. Harrington of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $93 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Charges of an insurance violation and driving with no inspection certificate were dismissed under the plea. In addition, Mr. Harrington was fined $200 plus $93 for a registration violation.

I B Mejia-Reynado of Greenport was fined $150 plus $93 for driving at an imprudent speed, reduced from speeding —43 mph in a 35-mph zone. He was also fined $150 plus $93 for driving without a license.

Mary A. Reiter of Shelter Island was fined $250 plus $93 for a registration violation, reduced from a charge of driving with a suspended registration. A charge of driving with no inspection certificate was dismissed upon proof.

Zachary J. Starzee of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Four defendants failed to appear in court; one was scofflawed for failure to appear. Nineteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar, either at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Keith B. Surerus of Shelter Island, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and possession of marijuana, was sentenced to six month’s incarceration in Suffolk County jail.

One case was adjourned to a later court date at the defendant or attorney’s request.