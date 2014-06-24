Zeldin, Demos seek GOP primary win

If you’re a registered Republican who wants to weigh in on which candidate will oppose Congressman Tim Bishop for the First District seat in November, today is primary day.

Polls opened at Shelter Island School at6 a.m. and voting continues until 9 p.m.

State Senator Lee Zeldin, who has tried in the past to unseat Mr. Bishop, has the backing of many Republican Party leaders, while George Demos, a former Securities and Exchange Commission prosecutor, is making his third attempt at an upset. Mr. Demos has been endorsed by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Mr. Demos has been making his bid to Shelter Islanders with his mother Helen, who lives on Brander Parkway, running his local campaign.

j.lane@sireporter.com