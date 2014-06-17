Write-ins stage Dering Harbor election race

What appeared to be a slam dunk in the Village of Dering Harbor election just a few days ago has become a free-for-all with three candidates now seeking write-in votes.

Mayor Tim Hogue and incumbent Trustees Mary Walker and Brandon Rose appeared headed for re-election until Patrick Parcells announced he was throwing his hat in the ring for mayor and Robert Ferris and Elizabeth Morgan announced write-in bids to become trustees.

Their announcements came in emails to their Dering Harbor neighbors — emails that contained defenses by some of the current administration and criticisms by others of what they said were voting improprieties and a lack of transparency in village government.

The charges and counter-charges have been swirling since part-time resident Deybis Rodriquez, a banker and Columbia University-educated MBA, went public with her charges of being denied the right to have her ballot counted in 2013.

Mayor Hogue wrote a letter to the editor, but his references were to the 2012 election.

By 2013, Ms. Rodriguez said she had registered well in advance of the 30 days prior to the election required by law.

Then Ms. Morgan let it be known that four years ago, she and Jonathan Cary had their votes discounted with no explanation.

Since the email flurry that started last Friday, only Mr. Rose has responded in his own email saying he would seek an investigation into the voting issues.

Balloting takes place today, Tuesday, between noon and 9 p.m. at Village Hall.

j.lane@sireporter.com