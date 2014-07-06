What is that?

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Captain C. E. Stone was correct again, focusing on one aspect of last week’s mystery photo (see below).

The captain wrote: “That’s a 1970 GMC High Sierra pickup truck coated in a rare but correct ‘Hugger Orange.’ I have expressed interest in buying it several times but no deal. It’s in the shop that used to be known as Johnny Rock’s auto body. I don’t want to stir a crowd by giving more details.”

The old auto shop on Route 114, just up the road from the Reporter’s offices, is now the light-filled studio of artist Gavin Zeigler, where he creates stunningly beautiful mixed media works and sculptures. And keeps an eye on the High Sierra.