You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

What is that?

By Reporter Staff

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO

If you know, let us know.

Comment below, or call us at 749-1000, extension 18.

Captain C. E. Stone was correct again, focusing on one aspect of last week’s mystery photo (see below).

The captain wrote: “That’s a 1970 GMC High Sierra pickup truck coated in a rare but correct ‘Hugger Orange.’ I have expressed interest in buying it several times but no deal. It’s in the shop that used to be known as Johnny Rock’s auto body. I don’t want to stir a crowd by giving more details.”

The old auto shop on Route 114, just up the road from the Reporter’s offices, is now the light-filled studio of artist Gavin Zeigler, where he creates stunningly beautiful mixed media works and sculptures. And keeps an eye on the High Sierra.

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO
JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO