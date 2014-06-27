Car Show rumbles at Historical Society tomorrow

It’s not just automobiles that will grace the lawn at Shelter Island Historical Society’s Third Annual Antique and Classic Car Show on June 28. The ever-changing show this year will feature vintage tractors and antique fire trucks, organizer Clarkson “Joe” Hine said.

“I love cars,” said Mr. Hine, explaining why he tackled the event for the Historical Society. He owns five of his own antique models. So when Historical Society Executive Director Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson prevailed upon him in 2012 to organize the show, it was an easy yes, he said.

At the same time, he admits that his joy in antique cars comes in driving them more than showing them. But he, like other owners of vintage vehicles, always enjoys talking with others about his cars and theirs. When he’s driving one of his cars, he’s regularly approached by people who want to not only hear about how he came to own the car, how he maintains it and, of course, to tell him their tales about what their cars through the years have meant to them.

The first Historical Society Antique and Classic Car Show featured pre-World War II cars while last June it was post-war muscle cars along with the antiques and vintage fire trucks.

Adding vintage tractors this year was not only an effort to expand and change the show, but a natural on the East End that has a long farming history, he said.

Mr. Hine turned to contractor Jim McCarthy, who has promised to bring some tractors from his collection to the show.

And a group of members of the Moose Club of Riverhead, who collect two seater Thunderbirds, will be bringing half a dozen of those cars to this year’s show, Mr. Hine said.

“Weather is always a factor,” Mr. Hine said about the show that is staged on the lawn at the Historical Society. Outright rain results in rescheduling for the following day, but a cloudy day can be worse, because the show goes on, but owners of the vehicles are hesitant to bring them out, he said.

They not only keep their vintage vehicles shined, but also keep the underbodies pristine and don’t want to chance driving through possible puddles, he said.

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s Mack fire engine dating to 1932 made its debut last year after a major restoration. But like the cars, it doesn’t leave the garage if the weather is iffy.

The first year, the show had to be postponed until the following day and last year, it went on, but cloudy weather threatened all day.

Still, the show has brought in several thousand dollars to support the Shelter Island Historical Society. “If we get lucky with the weather, we could make a lot more money,” Mr. Hine said.

Unlike most other vintage vehicle shows, this one doesn’t charge exhibitors to display their cars, trucks and tractors. Money comes strictly from attendees who pay $10 each or $8 if they’re Historical Society members. Children under 12 are admitted without charge.

And while there’s little cost to producing the show, organizers do pay ferry fare for those bringing vehicles to display at the how and also provide food, Mr. Hine said.

In the initial year, he had to work harder to lure owners to show their vehicles with many not even knowing where Shelter Island was and being hesitant to have to use a ferry to get here. Now that the show has been successful for two seasons and the owners don’t have to pay ferry fees and are treated well here, it’s easier to attract them, Mr. Hine said.

He also noted that Fred Ogar, who has a wide collection of vintage vehicles, will be bringing five of them to this year’s show. But for Mr. Ogar, who lives on Smith Street and garages his vehicles in a large garage next to his house, it’s a quick trip around the corner to get to the show, Mr. Hine noted.

“Everybody loves the show who participates in it,” he said.

Major sponsors this year are the Chequit Inn and Ram’s Head Inn and Picozzi’s Propane.

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the show continues through 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. The rain date is Sunday, June 29.

j.lane@sireporter.com