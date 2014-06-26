The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Friday, June 27 to Friday, July 4.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library, celebrating their sixth year under Bliss Morehead.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “Be Red Cross Ready,” Long Island hurricane preparedness. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Defensive driving class, DMV-approved, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $45 fee payable to instructor on day of class. Advance registration required, 749-0042.

Antique and Classic Car Show, Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 adults; $8 members; children 12 and under are free. Rain date is Sunday, June 29. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call 749-0025 for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Birding by ear, Mashomack Preserve, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Bring binoculars. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Donations will be accepted. Call 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org to reserve a spot.

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Robert Stuart, Pastor Emeritus, Amagansett Presbyterian Church, 10:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 1

New York State Safe Boating Certification, two sessions, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., EMS building, 12 Manwaring Road. Free; all books and materials provided; $10 processing fee for 18 and older. Minimum age to enroll is 10; class size limited. Call the Police Department at 749-0600 to reserve or Instructor Peter Vielbig at 749-1801 or 609-306-1114 for more info. Second session on July 2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2

Cinema 114, “My Fair Lady,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 4

Annual Faculty Concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 2: Deer and Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

July 4: All town buildings closed