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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Friday, June 27 to Friday, July 4.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library, celebrating their sixth year under Bliss Morehead.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “Be Red Cross Ready,” Long Island hurricane preparedness. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Defensive driving class, DMV-approved, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $45 fee payable to instructor on day of class. Advance registration required, 749-0042.

Antique and Classic Car Show, Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 adults; $8 members; children 12 and under are free. Rain date is Sunday, June 29. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call 749-0025 for more information.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Birding by ear, Mashomack Preserve, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Bring binoculars. All ages welcome; children should be accompanied by an adult. Donations will be accepted. Call 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org to reserve a spot.

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Robert Stuart, Pastor Emeritus, Amagansett Presbyterian Church, 10:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 1

New York State Safe Boating Certification, two sessions, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., EMS building, 12 Manwaring Road. Free; all books and materials provided; $10 processing fee for 18 and older. Minimum age to enroll is 10; class size limited. Call the Police Department at 749-0600 to reserve or Instructor Peter Vielbig at 749-1801 or 609-306-1114 for more info. Second session on July 2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2

Cinema 114, “My Fair Lady,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

FRIDAY, JULY 4

Annual Faculty Concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Shore Road campus. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 2: Deer and Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

July 4: All town buildings closed

 