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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 19 to Friday, June 27.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.
Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.
Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.
Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.
Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.
Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.
Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.
Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.
Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.
Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.
Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.
Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.
Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS
THURSDAY, JUNE 19
Library Book Club, “The Hare with Amber Eyes” by Edmund de Waal. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 20
10K Run/5K Walk registration, school gym, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Pre-race pasta dinner, American Legion, 5:30 to 8 p.m., sponsored by Shelter Island students. $15 in advance and for Island residents anytime; $20, adults; $5 kids under 12; $30 family maximum.
Friday Night Dialogues, Mary Hogan, author of “Two Sisters,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.
Alumni recitals, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, $20; children under 18 are free. Reservations are required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. A chamber music recital will be held on June 21.
SATURDAY, JUNE 21
Summer kayak trip, Mashomack Preserve, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $45 includes all necessary equipment. Space is limited; reserve at 749-1001.
Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by Shelter Island Home Care Agency, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IGA parking lot. Call 749-5804 for more info.
10 K Run/5K Walk registration, school gym, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.
Family Movie Matinée, “The Lego Movie,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.
Social dance lessons, taught by Alexandra Binder, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 to 4 p.m. Learn basics of swing, rumba and foxtrot. $50 per person, per lesson. Registration required; call 749-0025. Repeats on July 5 and July 12.
Shelter Island 10K Run/5K Walk, 5:30 p.m., in front of Shelter Island School. Register online at shelterislandrun.com.
Summer Solstice Potluck Picnic, Sylvester Manor farmers & CSA subscribers, BYO, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 22
Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Mark Bozzuti-Jones, Priest for Pastoral Care and Community, Trinity Church Wall Street, 10:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 24
Windows for Beginners computer class, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; registration suggested; 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25
“Gaggle of Games,” 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Garden Club of Shelter Island annual fundraiser; Call Chair Jackie Tuttle at 749-0274 for more information.
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Friday Night Dialogues, “Be Red Cross Ready,” Long Island hurricane preparedness. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
June 19: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.
June 20: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.
June 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.
June 23: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse
June 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
June 25: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.