The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, June 19 to Friday, June 27.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Library Book Club, “The Hare with Amber Eyes” by Edmund de Waal. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20

10K Run/5K Walk registration, school gym, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Pre-race pasta dinner, American Legion, 5:30 to 8 p.m., sponsored by Shelter Island students. $15 in advance and for Island residents anytime; $20, adults; $5 kids under 12; $30 family maximum.

Friday Night Dialogues, Mary Hogan, author of “Two Sisters,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

Alumni recitals, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, $20; children under 18 are free. Reservations are required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. A chamber music recital will be held on June 21.

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

Summer kayak trip, Mashomack Preserve, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $45 includes all necessary equipment. Space is limited; reserve at 749-1001.

Health and Wellness Fair, sponsored by Shelter Island Home Care Agency, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IGA parking lot. Call 749-5804 for more info.

10 K Run/5K Walk registration, school gym, 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

Family Movie Matinée, “The Lego Movie,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Social dance lessons, taught by Alexandra Binder, Historical Society’s Havens House Barn, 3 to 4 p.m. Learn basics of swing, rumba and foxtrot. $50 per person, per lesson. Registration required; call 749-0025. Repeats on July 5 and July 12.

Shelter Island 10K Run/5K Walk, 5:30 p.m., in front of Shelter Island School. Register online at shelterislandrun.com.

Summer Solstice Potluck Picnic, Sylvester Manor farmers & CSA subscribers, BYO, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Mark Bozzuti-Jones, Priest for Pastoral Care and Community, Trinity Church Wall Street, 10:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 24

Windows for Beginners computer class, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; registration suggested; 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25

“Gaggle of Games,” 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, Garden Club of Shelter Island annual fundraiser; Call Chair Jackie Tuttle at 749-0274 for more information.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Friday Night Dialogues, “Be Red Cross Ready,” Long Island hurricane preparedness. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 19: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

June 20: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

June 23: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

June 24: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 25: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.