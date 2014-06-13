The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Friday, June 13 through Friday, June 20.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Chamber Music master classes, with artist-faculty members, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusic program.org. Repeats on Friday, June 13.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

“Fast Frets, Slow Food,” Friday Night Dialogues with Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Free document shredding, Recycling Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father’s Day Craft, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Chamber Music Concerts, Perlman Music Program, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, open to the public. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. Continues on Sunday, June 15.

Pig roast fundraiser, 5 p.m., rain or shine, Presbyterian Church, music by Catbird Band and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $20 adults; $10 kids 10 and under; $60 a family for two parents and two or more children. Tickets sold in advance only. Call 749-0805.

Sylvester Manor house concert, dobroist Rob Ickes and singer/guitarist Trey Hensley, 6 and 8 p.m., $30 per person; purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com or call 749-0626.

Blue Trail Truck Tour, 10 miles through oak forest and meadows, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve; donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Union Chapel, Reverend Joel Ireland, 10:30 a.m., Homecoming Sunday celebrating 142nd anniversary of Union Chapel and the Heights; music by Joan Osborne, organist, and Bill Packard, flutist.

“Basically Baroque,” 3 p.m., North Fork Chamber Ensemble, Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-0805 for more info.

Father’s Day Paddle to Taylor’s Island, meet at Burns Road town Landing at 4:30 p.m. Rent a kayak: single costs $30; double $50; or bring your own. Bring a snack to share; beverages provided. Email pat@taylorsisland.org or call 749-1603 to sign up and reserve a kayak. There is no rain date.

MONDAY, JUNE 16

Health Fair, with Dr. Ann Desire, 12 to 6 p.m., Medical Center. Food, raffles, prizes, health screens. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18

Cinema 114, “That Old Feeling,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

After School Nature: Turtles, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Learn about turtles, hike, make a craft and snack. Ages 4 and up. Donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Benefit for Bobby, Sweet Tomato’s, cocktails 5:30 to 7 p.m., 5-course dinner at 7 p.m., $100 per person. All proceeds benefit Bobby Teodoru and his family. RSVP to 749-4114.

Library Book Club, “The Hare with Amber Eyes” by Edmund de Waal. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 16: School Board, 7 p.m., school boardroom

June 16: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

June 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 17: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees election, Village Hall, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

June 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

June 19: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

June 20: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.