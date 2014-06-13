You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Friday, June 13 through Friday, June 20.
EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Chamber Music master classes, with artist-faculty members, Perlman Music Program, 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusic program.org. Repeats on Friday, June 13.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

“Fast Frets, Slow Food,” Friday Night Dialogues with Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Free document shredding, Recycling Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father’s Day Craft, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

Chamber Music Concerts, Perlman Music Program, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, open to the public. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. Continues on Sunday, June 15.

Pig roast fundraiser, 5 p.m., rain or shine, Presbyterian Church, music by Catbird Band and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $20 adults; $10 kids 10 and under; $60 a family for two parents and two or more children. Tickets sold in advance only. Call 749-0805.

Sylvester Manor house concert, dobroist Rob Ickes and singer/guitarist Trey Hensley, 6 and 8 p.m., $30 per person; purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com or call 749-0626.

Blue Trail Truck Tour, 10 miles through oak forest and meadows, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve; donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Union Chapel, Reverend Joel Ireland, 10:30 a.m., Homecoming Sunday celebrating 142nd anniversary of Union Chapel and the Heights; music by Joan Osborne, organist, and Bill Packard, flutist.

“Basically Baroque,” 3 p.m., North Fork Chamber Ensemble, Presbyterian Church. Free; donations appreciated. Call 749-0805 for more info.

Father’s Day Paddle to Taylor’s Island, meet at Burns Road town Landing at 4:30 p.m. Rent a kayak: single costs $30; double $50; or bring your own. Bring a snack to share; beverages provided. Email pat@taylorsisland.org or call 749-1603 to sign up and reserve a kayak. There is no rain date.

MONDAY, JUNE 16

Health Fair, with Dr. Ann Desire, 12 to 6 p.m., Medical Center. Food, raffles, prizes, health screens. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18

Cinema 114, “That Old Feeling,” 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Free.

After School Nature: Turtles, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Learn about turtles, hike, make a craft and snack. Ages 4 and up. Donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Benefit for Bobby, Sweet Tomato’s, cocktails 5:30 to 7 p.m., 5-course dinner at 7 p.m., $100 per person. All proceeds benefit Bobby Teodoru and his family. RSVP to 749-4114.

Library Book Club, “The Hare with Amber Eyes” by Edmund de Waal. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 16: School Board, 7 p.m., school boardroom

June 16: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

June 17: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 17: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees election, Village Hall, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

June 18: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

June 19: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.

June 20: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

June 21: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.