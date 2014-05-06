The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening on the Island from Friday, June 6 to Saturday, June 14.



EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, open for dinner every Friday at 6 p.m. Members, auxiliary and boosters welcome. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Mondays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field basketball court, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., rain or shine, Historical Society grounds. Contact sihs.farmersmarket@gmail.com.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Story Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Closed for the summer. Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931 for more info.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m. Fiske Field bastketball court (Youth Center in case of rain.) $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

“The Class of Life,” Paul Failla’s one-man show, Friends of the Library fundraiser, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Refreshments served. $20 single; $35 for a couple. Reservations required; call 749-0042.

Catbird Band, acoustic rock duo, American Legion Mitchell Post 281, 7 to 9 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Farmers Market, opening day, Historical Society grounds. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Every Saturday through September 6.

Archaeology Open House, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Dr. Katherine Hayes will offer “show and tell” of the latest digs at the Manor; house and ground tours available. Call 749-0626 or email info@sylvestermanor.org for more info. Open Hours repeats on June 14.

East End Hospice fundraiser, biennial Cocktail Party and Auction, “Taking Care of Our Island,” 5 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island Yacht Club North Pier. Tickets cost $85 per person over the age of 40; $50 per junior (under age 41); $30 is tax-deductible. RSVP to Chrissy at 288-7080.

“Then and Now: The Story of Hay Beach,” Shelter Island Historical Society and Hay Beach Property Owners Association presentation, 4 to 6 p.m., Havens House Barn. Call 749-0025 for more information.

MONDAY, JUNE 9

Chamber Music Workshop, Perlman Music Program’s faculty teaches master classes open to the public, 7 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. Continues through June 13.

TUESDAY, JUNE 10

Movies at the Library, “The Three Stooges” with actor Paul Ben-Victor. Shelter Island Library Community Room, 7 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

“Fast Frets, Slow Food,” Friday Night Dialogues with Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Free document shredding, Recycling Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chamber Music Concerts, Perlman Music Program, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center, open to the public, 7 p.m. Free; reservations required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org. Continues on Sunday, June 15.

Sylvester Manor house concert, dobroist Rob Ickes and singer/guitarist Trey Hensley, 6 and 8 p.m., $30 per person; purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com or call 749-0626

Blue Trail Truck Tour, 10 miles through oak forest and meadows, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve; donations accepted. Call 749-1001 to save a spot.

Sylvester Manor Open Hours, 12 noon to 3 p.m. Call 749-0626 or email info@sylvestermanor.org for more info.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 9: MS4 meeting, 3:30 p.m.

June 9: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

June 9: Water Advisory Committee meeting, 7:30 p.m.

June 10: Taylor’s Island meeting, 9 a.m.

June 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

June 16: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

June 16: School Board, 7 p.m., school boardroom

June 16: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.