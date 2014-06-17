The doctor is in: Dr. Desire meets and greets

Dr. Anthonette R. Desire — she prefers to be known as Dr. Ann — started her medical practice Monday in the rear of the Medical Center where Dr. Peter Kelt held forth for years.

Dr. Desire hosted an open house for Islanders to meet residents and introduce herself.

She is a 2003 graduate of Stony Brook University Medical School and completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Stony Brook followed by a fellowship in geriatric medicine there. She currently has privileges at Mather Memorial Hospital, St. Charles and the Veterans Hospital.

Besides internal and geriatric medicine, Dr. Desire has special expertise in treating asthma, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, dementia-related behavioral disorders, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

She and her husband, Dr. Nathanael Desire, have been married for 17 years and have two children — Natalie, 6, and Nolen, 2.

She’s hoping to involve her children in a camp program here this summer, but isn’t sure where the couple will settle. Her daughter is already in school and wants to stay with her friends, and Dr. Nathanael Desire still has responsibilities at a Bellport office the two physicians have shared.