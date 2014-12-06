Shredder ready to eat your old records

Whether you’re a packrat who has been collecting old papers, records and notes for years or just looking to get rid of the latest bits of detritus that have accumulated in your house since last year’s Green Expo, A Shred Away of West Islip will be at Shelter Island’s Recycling Center Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to make short shrift of the job.

The Green Expo is delayed until August to run concurrently with the Fire Department’s Shelter Island Fair. But with spring cleaning afoot, Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. elected not to delay the annual shredding party.

Not only will A Shred Away take papers, but it can also handle loose-leaf and spiral notebooks, paper clips, staples and other such items. But if you’re dumping books, the hungry shredder, capable of eating two tons of stuff an hour, wants hard covers removed to avoid digestive problems.

Not only is shredding good for the environment — the Environmental Protection Agency maintains a ton of shredded paper, thanks to recycling, saves 17 trees — but it’s a means of protecting yourself from identity theft.

There’s no fee for town residents to use the shredder.

j.lane@sireporter.com