Shelter Island HS student wins Teeny Award

Before announcing the two ties at the 12th Annual East End Arts Teeny Awards Sunday afternoon, presenters asked the audience not to clap until both names were read.

But once the large group of Islanders who traveled all the way to Longwood High School for the ceremony heard the name Drew Garrison, they erupted in immediate applause.

Drew, a senior at Shelter Island High School who was first nominated for a Teeny as a freshman, won Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Igor in the school’s April production of “Young Frankenstein.” He shared the award with Ramsey Pack of Longwood.

In his acceptance speech, Drew thanked his fellow cast members, his teachers, the show’s creator Mel Brooks, and most importantly, his family.

“I have to thank my family for always being there for me,” he said.

The Teeny Awards honors the best in theater from high schools located in the five East End towns and a portion of northeastern Brookhaven.

Drew was nominated along with co-star Matthew Dunning, who earned a Best Supporting Actor in a Musical nod for playing The Monster in the play. The two posed for photos on the red carpet together before the ceremony, when they were interviewed by Verizon Fios1 television.

They later joined their castmates on stage for one last performance of the song “Transylvania Mania.”

Host Longwood won the most awards of the evening with four. The event was emceed by Bonnie Grice of Peconic Public Broadcasting.