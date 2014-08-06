School superintendent leaving Shelter Island

Shelter Island Superintendent of Schools Michael Hynes is resigning after three years leading the school district.

Someone close to the situation, who wishes to remain anonymous, confirmed that Dr. Hynes was leaving and said he would take a similar position in Patchogue, which is just a short commute from his home.

Travelling time to and from Shelter Island is the main reason Dr. Hynes is leaving, the source said, since his commute to Shelter Island takes an hour and forty-five minutes each way.

The Board of Education will meet for an emergency, executive session Monday night to discuss the situation, according to the source.