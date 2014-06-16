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School athletes honored at gala

By Cindy Belt

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team, was honored Thursday June 12 for their inspiring run to the quarter finals of the New York State championships.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team, honored Thursday, June 12 for their inspiring run to the quarter finals of the New York State championships.

The evening of Thursday, June 12, the Shelter Island School gymnasium, the site of so many thrilling contests though the years, hosted  the annual Varsity and Junior Varsity Athletic Awards Celebration.

The gym was set up with tables decorated in white table clothes and balloons with the school colors of blue and grey. Drinks and dessert were served as athletes, coaches, family members and administrative staff enjoyed a celebration of the past year’s athletic achievements.

Rick Osmer, Shelter Island School’s athletic director, emceed the event, kicking off the program by recognizing how special it was that the school won two county championships in one year. Both the girls volleyball and boys basketball teams earned Class D Suffolk County and Long Island crowns, and advanced to the quarter finals of the state tournament in their respective sports.

BEVERLeA WALZ PHOTO | The championship volleyball team.
BEVERLeA WALZ PHOTO | The championship volleyball team.

The coach of each team recognized all the players and gave out awards.  Many added special comments about their athletes, eliciting both laughter and a lump in the throat for a few.

Charlie Binder and Evan Thilberg were recognized for their dedication to the sport of soccer, traveling to Greenport each day in the last combined sport that the school offers. Katherine Garrison praised her cheerleaders for supporting the basketball teams during the year and throughout the boys playoff run.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Keeping the spirit alive — the school's cheerleading team.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Keeping the spirit alive — the school’s cheerleading team.

Peter Needham acknowledged the outstanding support of the Shelter Island Yacht Club of the sailing program, while honoring seniors Drew Garrison and Macklin Lang who both have sailed with the team since 2008.

Dr. Michael Hynes did the honors of recognizing 26 scholar-athletes who successfully combine the demands of athletic competition with the rigors of academics. The varsity golf team earned team academic accolades, while the JV tennis and varsity volleyball squads were honored with Team Sportsmanship awards. Both teams had extremely successful seasons, disproving the belief by some that sportsmanship is a code word for “doesn’t win much.”

Coaches Mike Mundy and Karen Gibbs announced their intention to step down or take a hiatus from the coaching ranks. Mike has coached basketball since 1997, teaching skills to both girls and boys at the junior high, JV and varsity levels. Karen has coached volleyball to both girls and boys at the junior high level, as well as the girls’ JV team for the past 5 years.  They will be missed for their dedication to their sports and building the love of the game in their athletes.

The evening ended with a slide show highlighting all the teams in action. Special thanks to Erin Colligan, Taylor Sherman and Peter Miedema for putting together the excellent photomontage.

It was a great night and all should be proud of the student athletes who represent the school and community, and the coaches and volunteer coaches who teach our students both skills of the games and enduring life lessons.

 

 

Shelter Island School Athletic Award Recipients 2013-2014

Scholar Athletes (average of 90 or above)

Caitlin Binder                                        Elizabeth Larsen                                                    Jennilyn Case

Bianca Evangelista                            Kelly Colligan                                                           Erin Colligan

Francesca Frasco                                Elizabeth Dunning                                                Matthew Dunning

Lindsey Gallagher                              Peter Kropf                                                                Drew Garrison

Madison Hallman                               Emily Hyatt                                                                Aterahme Lawrence

Sarah Lewis                                            Kenna McCarthy                                                    Maksym Moroz

Melissa Frasco                                     Richard Ruscica                                                        Sawyer Clark

Nicolette Frasco                                  Olivia Garrison                                                       William Garrison

Matthew BeltCappellino               Julia Labrozzi

 

Butch Dellacave Award, for athletes who also excel in academics:  Matthew Dunning and Brianna Kimmelmann

Suffolk Zone Fitness Award, for superior participation in Physical Education classes: Drew Garrison and KeriAnn Mahoney

Army National Scholar Athlete Award. for outstanding academic and athletic achievement: Matthew BeltCappellino and Erin Colligan

Shelter Island Sportsman Award, for exemplifying the balance of friendliness and competitiveness in sports: Spencer Gibbs and KeriAnn Mahoney

Gold Key Award, Matthew BeltCappellino for exceptional participation in athletics throughout his high school career

 

Sport                                                                       MVP Award                                                      Coaches Award

Varsity Golf                                                               Spencer Gibbs                                                         Matthew Dunning

Varsity Volleyball                                                     Erin Colligan                                                           Logan Pendergrass

JV Volleyball                                                             Taylor Rando                                                           Elizabeth Larsen

JV Tennis                                                                  KeriAnn Mahoney                                                Madison Hallman

V Boys Basketball                                                    Tristan Wissemann                                              Riley Willumsen

JV Boys Basketball                                                  William Boeklen                                                   Henry Lang

JV Girls Basketball                                               Aterahme Lawrence                                                Serina Kaasik

JV Baseball                                                             Spencer Gibbs                                                          Matthew BeltCappellino

JV Softball                                                               Kenna McCarthy                                                     Emily Hyatt

 