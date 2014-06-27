Reporter Letters to the Editor

Get involved

To the Editor:

Now that we have begun to investigate the PSEG substation, we’re finding that there have been many discussions between the parties and there is an option that was presented to the Town Board early this year that seems to have been swept under the table for reasons unknown.

But we suspect it might be due to possible income generated from the sale/rent of the property in question.

In an article published in Newsday on February 14, 2014, PSEG offered the town a second option that would restart a different failed cable project with a new contractor after a formal bidding process. It involves drilling a new cable under the seabed. It wouldn’t happen until the summer of 2015 as is the case with the substation.

Our question quite obviously is why risk people’s health and property values when the second option is still viable? Someone has to ask this question of the Town Board! We wonder if they are being as forthcoming as they should.

I suggest that if you share our concern you start attending any or all meetings you can. Agendas and meeting dates are published on the town’s website.

ELIZABETH TOTH, MARK LABROZZI

Shelter Island

Legacy in danger

To the Editor

Well, well, once again another attempt to further degrade the site of the old “lima bean factory” on Route 114.

Imagine, if you can, what that location must have looked like to “founding father” James Havens when he first came across it in the 1700s, A pristine pond surrounded by lush foliage, Wonderful, clear fresh water, a precious commodity of life for him and his family. It was so inviting, he chose to build a home and raise his family there. It survived for many years and became a landmark for all who came to Shelter Island to enjoy

That is until about 60, plus or minus, years ago. Then the lima bean plant was placed at that location. And following that, someone decided to put a highway department at the site.

Then road salt, tar, oil, gasoline and Lord knows what else was allowed to enter the ground and pollute Mr. Havens’ source of fresh water. Not to mention the fresh water wetlands that surround it.

Now we once again have the folks in charge planning to place an electrical power plant at that location.

Has anyone seen or heard of any investigations to what it might do to Mr. Havens pond? Has anyone thought of the results to the wetlands? How about the impact to area residents from electromagnetic fields, etc? Or toxic chemicals? Not to mention the impact to prices of area residents’ homes?

Forget the damage that has already been done here. Every time there is a social affair at Mr. Havens’ old homestead, it should be started with a request for forgiveness from Mr. Havens, for what the Shelter Island “fathers” have done to his fresh water and his home site.

RICHARD G. KRAUSE

Shelter Island

Off to a great start

To the Editor:

A great big “thank you” for your encouraging and enthusiastic coverage of our plan to revitalize the playground on School Street, better known as the “Tot Lot.” Much has happened and we have lots to share.

Through the generous spirit of the Shelter Island Lions Club, who have agreed to serve as our umbrella organization, all donations will be 100 percent tax deductible. This is a terrific launch for our 2014-15 campaign to revitalize the playground. Additionally, the proceeds from the Lion’s annual Scallop Dinner on Sunday, October 12 will benefit the playground restoration. What a show of support! Please save the date. Thank you, Shelter Island Lions!

Our plan is to revitalize the playground before next summer. Our vision is to create an inclusive play site for all by providing ADA-compliant surfacing, adding a sensory play piece and updating the well-worn structures. To realize this vision, our fundraising goal is $100,000. Please visit our website at facebook.com/totlotplayground for more details.

Donations can be sent to Shelter Island Lions Foundation, memo: “playground,” P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

Please help us keep the momentum going as we work to support the youngest members of our community and their families, in their playground adventures. It’s a great location; it’s a great space; it’s for great kids.

SUSAN BINDER, BETH CAREY HANYPSIAK, DEBBIE SPEECHES, KATIE SPRINGER, MAUREEN WALSH, VICKI WESLEK and VINETTE OLINKIEWICZ

Tot Lot Revitalization Committee

Another consideration

To the Editor:

Congratulations on such timely and interesting reporting in the June 19 issue.

The front page captured the tone of life on our beautiful Island, juxtaposing our joy and pride in the 10K with the very serious issue of a proposed utility substation.

Our Island is faced with another serious matter. That is a proposed cell tower to be installed at the firehouse on Cobbetts Lane, at mile two of the 10K course.

Those of us who drive on Cobbetts Lane every day to go to the beach or to Ram Island or back into town, are horrified at the prospect of how this residential neighborhood will be altered. Instead of seeing the bucolic red brick firehouse in a lovely grassy setting, a beloved site in the neighborhood, we will be confronted with a towering pole (proposed to be 120 feet tall), outbuildings (one for each of the four carriers who signs on), hazardous warning signs, a chain-link fence and possible buzzing, all fully exposed to those who pass by a few feet away. And because it will be three times higher than the tree line, the tower will be visible from a long way away in many directions.

Just before running the 10K this year, my daughter said to me, “This might be the last year that I turn onto Cobbetts Lane to enjoy the beauty of the surroundings and not have to see a cell tower.”

Like those citizens showing their concern over a substation, shouldn’t we all want more information regarding need, options and the possible hazards of a cell phone tower in a quiet, residential neighborhood? I understand that the Fire Commissioners are lured by the prospect of revenue, but shouldn’t we consider the long-term effects of altering the environment over short-term rewards?

Approving a sale of our natural assets — which is what this would be — without trying to find out whether it is really necessary will set a very bad precedent for the Island, one that is not consistent with our obligation to preserve the special character of this wonderful place.

There may be need for better service in the Hay Beach area, but before we give up the peace and serenity that are part of our lives here, we must consider alternatives. We owe it to our children.

LUCILLE MORGAN

Shelter Island

Caring for our Island

To the Editor:

East End Hospice has certainly been taking care of the Shelter Island community as evidenced by the turnout at its biennial event on June 7th at the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

Over 300 people came to support and raise just over $100,000 gross. This is the second time the Yacht Club has hosted this event. We thank them for their hospitality. The auctions, both silent and live, were led by Committee Chairs Kathy Dinkel, Carolyn Denning and Mary Chobor. Their huge efforts, with their committee, made this happen.

Ken Lewis was our auctioneer with Brud Fogarty assisting. After volunteering for many years, this was Ken’s last year. He will always be part of our hospice family on Shelter Island. We have great respect for all he has given of himself to us the past six years. Brud will take over for him in 2016 as we move forward.

We have many people to thank, mainly the people of Shelter Island who donated goods and continue to do so year after year. And the people who joined us at the event. You all made a difference! Thank you to the Reporter for their gracious way of allowing us to get awareness out there.

We were able to send 16 children to Camp Good Grief, a bereavement camp for children, which began on Shelter Island. Through art and group discussions and one-on-one talks, children are given the tools on how to deal with the loss and death of a loved one.

The Shelter Island Library has graciously allowed us to display information on Hospice and Camp Good Grief applications through the end of June. Also placed in the display are books that are helpful for children during the grieving process.

Finally, we would like to thank the younger people who joined us this year. To see the next generation coming forward to support and help is greatly appreciated.

We are all committed to this cause. We lost two members and two spouses since the last event. This group has a passion and is humble. However, they have made a huge difference on this Island.

KATHY ZARCHIN

Board member, East End Hospice

Shelter Island