Police blotter: One arrested, three ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Ashley M. Karpeh, 22, was found asleep behind the wheel of her vehicle at the intersection of Winthrop and North Ferry roads on Sunday, June 8 at about 6:30 a.m. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Karpeh was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $750. She was directed to appear in court at a later date.

Summonses

Edward Taveraspena, 23, of Amityville was driving on West Neck Road on June 3 when he received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to keep to the right.

On June 7, Jordan N. Carlyle, 33, of New York City was given a summons on New York Avenue for speeding — 37 mph in a 25-mph zone.

TCOs issued 49 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

There was a minor accident on a North Ferry boat, bound for Shelter Island, on June 6. Rhonda L. Burns of Shelter Island told police that a vehicle driven by Robert W. Barnes of Shawnee, Kansas rolled back and hit her parked vehicle. There was a minor scratch on the front bumper of Ms. Burns’ vehicle, no damage to Mr. Barnes’ vehicle.

Other reports

On June 3, police received a report that someone had dumped household garbage in a town refuse can at Wades Beach. Police located the person who said he had disposed of a small amount of garbage and would not do so in the future.

Eastern Long Island Hospital notified police on June 3 that over the weekend a Shelter Islander had visited the emergency room to be treated for a dog bite. The person was trying to remove a tick from the family dog when the dog scratched her. According to the police report, the dog was up-to-date on all its shots.

A caller told police on June 3 that a dumpster was blocking a roadway in the Center. The owner said he was filling the dumpster with construction debris and would remove the dumpster as soon as possible.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated on June 3 at a residence in Hay Beach. There was no sign of carbon monoxide, and the resident was advised to get a new detector.

On June 4, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

An illegally docked boat was reported in Montclair in June 4.

On June 4, a caller reported an injured German shepherd in the Center. Police located the dog, which was old and had a problem with its hindquarters, and returned it to the owner.

Police received a report on June 5 that a tree on town property had split and had fallen on a garage in Montclair. The Highway Department removed the tree and the garage’s owner was notified.

A caller reported illegal dumping on a lot in Silver Beach on June 6.

A possible telephone scam was reported to police on June 6.

On June 6, police responded to a dispute about residential repairs in HiLo.

Police advised two individuals on June 6 that their future communications should be conducted only through their attorneys.

A caller told police on June 6 that a sailboat was illegally secured to his mooring. Police moved the boat to a holding mooring and contacted the boat’s owner.

Police were told there was a dog at large on a West Neck deck on June 6. Police picked up the dog and returned it to the owner.

On June 7, an anonymous caller reported that a group of people were smoking marijuana in a “bong” pipe in open view in the Center. Police located the group; they were smoking a “tobacco product … in a homemade device.” There was no illegal activity.

An extra patrol was requested on June 8 by a Center resident who thought she had heard someone on her property.

On June 8, a Center caller reported that during the night he heard a vehicle, parked nearby, making a loud noise while leaving. He was advised to call police if he heard the noise again.

Police received a report on June 8 that a vehicle was parked in a private lot in West Neck, blocking another vehicle. No violations were noted. The caller wanted the vehicle towed; police provided the caller with private towing company numbers.

A caller told police on June 8 that a driver ran a stop sign in the Center. The driver was not located but police made a note of the vehicle’s registration.

Police received a call on June 8 that a person had lost control of his bicycle on a Center roadway, fallen and had hit his head on the pavement. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by an EMS team.

Two dogs at large were reported in the West Neck area on June 9. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 4, 5, 7 and 9.