Police blotter: 2 arrests, 11 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Donna J. Anderson, 50, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, June 18 at about 3 p.m. and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. She was released on station house bail of $100.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Shelter Island Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security/JFK Narcotic Smuggling Unit, U.S. Customs & Border Protection and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into a package shipped to a Shelter Island address. Ms. Anderson was arrested on delivery, and a search of the residence and vehicle resulted in similar packages and other controlled substances.

The case remains active, pending results by the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory of the items recovered.

On Thursday, June 19 at about 10:30 p.m., Aidan Poleshuk, 28, of Shelter Island was stopped on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was subsequently arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Poleshuk was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket to appear in court on a later date.

SUMMONSES

Hector Osorio, 26, of Shelter Island was ticketed on Grand Avenue on June 17 for unlicensed operation and for driving with inadequate brake lights.

Michael R. Murphy, 34, of Rocky Point was given a summons on Clinton Avenue on June 17 for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Enrique Gomez Garcia, 59, of Greenport was ticketed on Clinton Avenue on June 17 for unlicensed operation.

Marvin F. Gomez, 38, of Greeenport was given two tickets on North Ferry Road on June 18 for driving an unlicensed vehicle with inadequate lights.

Robert J. Thornburg, 26, of East Hampton was given a summons on West Neck Road on June 21 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On June 22, a marine unit ticketed Christopher J. Paradise, 22, of Ft. Salonga, New York for operating a boat off Crescent Beach with a child under 12 on board, who was not wearing a PFD.

On June 23, James F. Fox, 53, of Middle Island was ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Juan L. Mejia, 28, of Greenport was given two summonses on Grand Avenue on June 23 for unlicensed operation and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Traffic Control Officers issued 47 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On June 18, Dillon M. Cronin of Shelter Island was making a right turn on to South Ferry Road from the South Ferry parking lot when he didn’t see a small fence and ran into it. There was over $1,000 in damage to the passenger side of his vehicle.

Mirelle Nesi of East Hampton left her car on the West Neck Bay boat ramp on June 20 in order to attend to her dogs. Her passenger also got out of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled down the ramp and into the water; it was retrieved approximately 150 feet off shore.

On June 21, Andrew R. McFarland of Shelter Island was entering a parking spot in the school’s parking lot when he hit a vehicle owned by Clifford D. Clark of Shelter Island, causing minor damage to Mr. Clark’s right front bumper.

OTHER REPORTS

A Menantic caller told police on June 17 that someone rang the doorbell and then ran away. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

On June 17, a West Neck caller said there was gravel on a roadway, caused by construction in the area.

The manager of the project agreed to clear the road.

A Center caller reported on June 17 that copper piping had been stolen from an outdoor shower. The caller did not know that the piping was in the process of being repaired and a portion had been removed for that purpose.

On June 18, a Shorewood caller told police she believed she was being stalked in a parking lot on a number of mornings. The subject was unaware his presence was bothering her and agreed to avoid any contact.

A caller complained on June 18 that a Heights business was partially blocking the sidewalk with signs, etc. The owner agreed to open up the sidewalk.

A person picked up a stray dog at the Shelter Island School on June 18; police put it in the town kennel.

The owner reported the dog missing; the dog was returned with a warning about having dogs at large. On June 19, a dog was picked up by a caller in the Center, put in the kennel and subsequently returned to the owner with a warning.

On June 19, the Highway Department reported a company dumping paint down a storm drain in Dering Harbor. The DEC was notified and a summons was issued for illegal dumping.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on June 20.

The police department assisted the agency of Child Protective Services with a welfare check on June 20.

On June 20, a Heights resident reported an altercation with a locksmith over the cost of an estimate.

Police called the lock company and obtained the appropriate amount.

Police responded to a verbal dispute on a West Neck street on June 20.

A barking dog was reported in the Center on June 21; the dog warden will follow up.

On June 21, police responded to a report of a verbal dispute on the telephone.

An anonymous caller reported on June 21 that a large vessel off shore from Sunset Beach was playing loud, amplified music. A Southold marine unit was in the area and advised those on board to lower the music.

At 5 p.m. on June 21, loud music was reported in Menantic; the occasion was a charitable event and exempt from the town noise law.

A case of criminal mischief was reported on June 21 by a Westmoreland caller — persons unknown had been driving on the caller’s front lawn. Damage was estimated at under $250.

An anonymous call was received on June 21 at 11:40 p.m. about a loud party in the Heights. The owner turned the music down and moved the party inside.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach on June 22 at 1:50 a.m. The manager said the wedding would be over at 2 a.m.; the music and lights were turned off.

A Silver Beach caller told police on June 22 that a party of young people on her beachfront-deeded property had left beer bottles and rubbish on the beach; furniture was disturbed and a lobster trap broken.

A caller reported youths throwing soda cans in front of younger kids at Fiske Field on June 22. Police spoke to some parents and told the kids to clean up the area.

A boat was illegally tied up to a Heights dock on June 23; the boat’s owner was advised to contact any dock’s owner before tying up the boat.

A medical alarm was set off at a Long View residence on June 18; it was activated while phone lines were being repaired. A burglary alarm was accidentally activated at a Dering Harbor home on June 20. The

Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a false alarm in the Center on June 23.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 19, 21, 22 and 23. On June 20, a person was taken by an EMS team to Southampton Hospital.