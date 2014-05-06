Police blotter: 1 arrest, 14 tickets

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Jose Enrique Alvarado, 35, of Mattituck was stopped at a traffic safety road check on Clinton Avenue on Thursday, May 29 at approximately 7 p.m. He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation. Mr. Alvarado was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Police carried out “Buckle Up” seatbelt enforcement during the week, resulting in the following nine tickets for operating a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.

Antonio A. Cabrera, 28, of East Hampton was ticketed on North Ferry Road on May 27 for driving with a non-transparent front windshield in addition to the seatbelt charge.

John F. Edwards, 17, of New York City was given a summons on June 1 on South Menantic Road for unlicensed operation, in addition to a seatbelt charge.

Mykhaylo Dykun, 38, of Hampton Bays; Edison H. Paredes, 43, of Sag Harbor; Ronald C. Sujeski, 55, of Mattituck; and Adam H. Laquier, 23, of Rensselaer Falls, New York were ticketed for seatbelt violations on North Ferry Road between May 28 and May 31.

Between May 30 and 31, Michael E. Pressler, 54, of Aquebogue; James D. MacDonald, 53, of Point Lookout; and Jason Vansyckle, 37, of Mastic were ticketed for not wearing seatbelts on Summerfield Place, Grand Avenue and West Neck Road respectively.

On May 28, Mark B. Wilson, 55, of Sag Harbor was ticketed on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Francisco C. Torres, 36, of Shoreline, Washington was given two tickets on North Ferry Road on June 1 for failure to stop at a stop sign and for unlicensed operation.

TCOs issued 44 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Nurali Abdukhalilov of Shelter Island was backing out of a Sunset Beach lot on May 26 when he hit a parked vehicle belonging to Charles H. Hayward of Shelter Island. There were minor scratches reported on the right rear of Mr. Abdukhalilov’s vehicle; Over $1,000 in damage was estimated for the driver’s-side mid-section of Mr. Hayward’s vehicle.

On May 30, Joanne Kresak was leaving a parking spot in the Bridge Street lot, about to drive on to North Ferry Road, when Marc S. Wein of Shelter Island backed out of his spot and into the rear of Ms. Kresak’s vehicle. Damage to the rear of both vehicles was estimated at over $1,000. Ms. Kresak reported having neck pain as a result of the accident.

Robert Wallace of New York City was riding his bike on New York Avenue on June 1 when he applied the brakes too hard, according to the police report, and flipped over the front of the bicycle. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by an Emergency Medical Service team.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported a power failure on May 27; PSEG was notified and said 39 customers were affected.

On May 27, police located the owner of a pit bull who had bitten a woman in Cartwright earlier. The owner asked the dog warden for help in finding a home for the pit bull or a place that would euthanize the dog.

A caller reported finding a headstone in the construction and demolition bin at the Recycling Center on May 27. The family had replaced that stone with a new marker.

An anonymous caller told police on May 28 that there were illegally parked vehicles near a residence under construction in the Center. Police located a number of vehicles but did not find any parking violations.

A burglary at a Hay Beach residence was reported on May 28.

On May 29, a Silver Beach resident told police that an unknown person had thrown eggs at the home.

Police responded to a report of an open door at a Center residence on May 29. No criminal activity was noted.

On May 29, police received a report of on-going harassment in the Center.

Two dogs at large were reported in South Ferry Hills on May 29. Police searched the area with negative results. The dog warden was notified.

On May 30, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

A Menantic caller reported an opening burning of treated wood in the neighborhood on May 31. Police checked the fire pit; the wood was an old, untreated pallet.

A pit bull was reported at large on June 1 but was gone when police arrived.

On June 2, police advised an individual to stay off a West Neck property or be subject to arrest for trespass.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in Shorewood and South Ferry Hills on May 27 and May 29. There was no criminal activity noted in the first case; a worker on the premises wasn’t aware the alarm had been set in the second.

A medical alert was set off accidentally in HiLo on June 2.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 29, May 31 and June 1.

An aided case was medivaced from Westmoreland air field to Stony Brook University Hospital on May 28.