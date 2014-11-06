Update: Summer fun for youths on Shelter Island

Shelter Island is not only a paradise for adults, but also for children with a host of activities — everything from one-day to summer-long programs. But competition is stiff for many of the activities, so it’s important to make choices rapidly and get registered.

Shelter Island Town offers a number of activities, including arts and crafts, youth tennis and summer nature programs. There are also summer camp and clinic programs in soccer, baseball and lacrosse. And the Shelter Island Bucks offer a baseball clinic for youths as well.

There are also weekly exercise programs offering general fitness for junior and senior high school students. A complete list appeared in the June 5 Reporter at the bottom of page 7. Most carry a per student fee and require advance registration, but there are some without cost.

Jon LiCausi’s weight training for teens is free. He’s certified by the International Sports Sciences Association and is offering training for youths between the ages of 13 and 17 at the FIT Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2 and 4 p.m.

Recreation program coordinator Garth Griffin can be reached at 749-0978 after 4 p.m. with any questions about any of the programs.

Ginny Gibbs is summer school coordinator and can provide registration information for literacy and math summer programs for students at various grade levels. Information about the offerings appear on the same list as the recreational activities and Ms. Gibbs can be reached at 749-0302 ext. 122.

Mashomack Preserve’s popular Children’s Summer Environmental Program that runs two sessions — one from July 14 through 18 and the other from August 11 through 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The program fee is $135. Call 749-1001 to register.

If Shelter Island history is your interest, the Historical Society’s Time Travelers Youth Program will interest you. It’s slated for August 4 through 8 at the Havens House Museum & Barn and is open to children between the ages of 6 and 10. It’s an opportunity to learn about the Island’s history. Last summer, students explored the history of transportation, machinery, attire, communications, historical periods and events and participated in scavenger hunts and various visual and performing arts programs during the week-long program. To register, call 749-0025.

At Sylvester Manor, the Island’s 1652 homestead, it’s always a lively summer with several summer programs on tap for youths. While two — the archaeology adventure and farm lab — are already filled, there are several other programs for children between the ages of 5 and 10.

From July 7 through 11, August 4 through 8 and August 18 through 22, there’s the hands-on Young Farmers Program, including planting, caring for and harvesting vegetables in the children’s garden as well as visiting with farm animals, learning to identify plants and speaking with Sylvester Manor farmers who will share their experiences.

Farm arts, where kids will get to develop and perform farm-based songs and skits, create arts and crafts and learn from the farmers how they bring creativity to their work. That program runs from July 28 through August 1.

Local Food and You runs from August 25 through August 29 and teaches children about the importance of eating food grown close to home. They’ll have a chance to grow and harvest food from the children’s garden and discover wild edibles.

Also, especially for Shelter Island School students, Sylvester Manor will host a Garden-to-Market program, a summer program for 10- to 14-year olds in support of the school garden, to keep kids engaged with the garden and ensure it is cared for during the summer.

They will meet from July 1 through August 30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. They will also sell the school garden’s produce at the Farmers Market; proceeds from market sales will be donated to the school to further support the garden. The program is free to Shelter Island School students. For more information, call Hilary McDonald at 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Shelter Island Public Library, year-round, a source of excellent programs, has a Father’s Day Craft Program for children on Saturday, June 14, from 2 to 3 p.m.

There’s always a story and craft session at the library on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, June 22, the library’s Summer Reading Club gets underway with registration for children in pre-kindergarten through grade five needing to sign up by Saturday, June 21.

Young readers are challenged to build their own rockets with parts received for each book they read this summer. They’ll earn prizes along the way and those with finished rockets will received a special prizes. “Read to Me” readers are also welcome to participate in the program. Book reporting gets under way July 1.

The Battle of the Books has teens in grades 6 through 9 challenged to read eight books during the summer. Six students will be selected to compete at the Battle of the Books at Stony Brook University on August 9. Titles have already been listed. Call Jen at the library at 749-0042 to get involved.

The Spark A Reaction Teen Summer Reading Program will be registering participants on June 21 with reporting beginning on July 1. There’s a gift for everyone who joins the group where teens from grades 6 and up will be challenged to explore ideas and discover new concepts through their discussions.

Don’t forgot Vacation Bible School. This year it’s being held from August 4 through 7 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Every child is welcome. Materials are limited; register in advance. Call Our Lady of the Isle at 749-0001. The program costs $60 for the week; $100 max per family.

Watch the listings in the Reporter or on the library’s website for more activities and movies at the library especially chosen for students of various ages.

Camp Quinipet, owned and operated by the United Methodist Church, not only offers its campus for various groups such as Camp Adventure for children with cancer and their siblings, but has its own day and overnight summer camp programs.

There’s also a community sailing program and family camping. For full information, call 749-0430.

j.lane@sireporter.com