Photos: Hundreds of runners compete in Shelter Island 10K

The start of the 35th annual Shelter Island 10K on Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Some of the best runners in the country joined some of the best Long Island has to offer to run the Shelter Island 10K Saturday evening.
Here are some photos of the pre-race festivities, the starting line and the top finishers of the day.
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi autographs copies of his book prior to the race. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi autographs copies of his book prior to the race. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi autographs copies of his book prior to the race. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi won a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Joan Benoit Samuelson won a gold medal in marathon at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. She is a regular at the Shelter Island 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon)
We’re not sure what this girl is selling, but we’re buying. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon(
Runners stretch on the front lawn of the high school prior to the start of the 10K. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Olympic gold medal winner Joan Benoit Samuelson before the start of the race. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Olympic gold medal winner Joan Benoit Samuelson addresses the crowd before the start of the race. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi addressed the crowd at the start of the race. The 39-year-old lives in San Diego with his wife and three children. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi addressed the crowd at the start of the race. The 39-year-old lives in San Diego with his wife and three children. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Yonas Mebrahtu crosses the finish line first at the 35th annual Shelter Island 10K Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Diriba Yigezu crosses the finish line third at the 35th annual Shelter Island 10K Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Frances Koons was the top female winner in the 10K in 34:26. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi speaks with reporters after crossing the finish line at the Shelter Island 10K Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi speaks with reporters after crossing the finish line at the Shelter Island 10K Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Boston Marathon winner Meb Keflezighi speaks with reporters after crossing the finish line fourth at the Shelter Island 10K Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
The many medals handed out at the 35th annual Shelter Island 10K Saturday. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Joan Benoit Samuelson and race announcer Dr. Frank Adipietro share an embrace following the race. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Tara Wilson of West Islip finished third among women. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Tara Wilson of West Islip finished third among women. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Second place finisher Michelle Fennig of Cutchogue and 19U winner Lauren Dorsky of Huntington. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Keith Steinbrecher of Shoreham-Wading River High School, Nicholas Sherman of Huntington High School and Zachary Malik of Longwood High School finished third through first in the 19U male age group. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Second place Timothy Rossi of New York(left to right), Blane Bossung of East Quogue and male 20-24 winner Luis Ramirez. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Grace Eginton of Brooklyn placed second among women aged 25 to 29. Credit: Bill Landon)
Grace Eginton (left) of Brooklyn and Tara Wilson placed second and first,respectively, among women aged 25 to 29. Credit: Bill Landon)
Ian Stearns (left) finished third among males 25 to 29, a division won by Daniel Widlowski of Sag Harbor.
Richard Dower of Brooklyn (from left to right) was third place in the male 30-34 age group, following Gregory Thayer of Gorham, Maine and Shawn Anderson of Huntington Station. (Credit: Bill Landon)
Walter McNamara, 40, of Brooklyn was second in his age group. (Credit: Bill Landon)