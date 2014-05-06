Obituary: Roy Weickert

Roy Weickert of Shelter Island, 96, passed away on May 28, 2014. Mr. Weickert was a World War II veteran.

Born April 3, 1918 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Mr. Weickert married Anna Julia Hensel on August 27, 1939. After they retired to Shelter Island over 39 years ago, he became involved in many facets of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s organizations and social functions.

Mr. Weickert worked at Mercks Pharmaceutical Company as a pipe fitter until he retired at age 62. He loved to fish, play cards and enjoyed wood working and work in his garden and yard.

He was predeceased by his wife; his parents, Frederick and Louisa Weickert; his sister, Clara Rogers; both his brothers, Frederick and George Weickert; and his youngest son, Alan Weickert. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Roy and Sharon Weickert and Gary and Rose Weickert; daughter-in-law Carolyn Weickert; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Saturday, May 31 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, followed by a funeral service there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Roy Weickert to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or Shelter Island Ambulance Fund, Box 547, Shelter Island, New York 11964.