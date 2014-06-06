Nature Inspires: En Plein Air painters visit Mashomack

Members of The Wednesday Group, Plein Air Painters of the East End, took advantage of spring in full bloom on May 14 when they set up their easels at Mashomack Preserve to create paintings for a special gala art show at “Nature Inspires: The Nature Conservancy’s Beaches & Bays Gala” that will take place on June 28.

“Nature Inspires” was curated by Silas Marder and celebrates the Nature Conservancy’s 2014 honoree Bobbie Braun; Jim Gingerich, Terry Elkins and other members of the group will also exhibit their work. There will be a participatory art installation where guests can paint what nature inspires and the premiere of “My Favorite Island,” a new video short featuring Jimmy Buffett. The gala will benefit the island-wide work of the Nature Conservancy.

In 2010, East Hampton painter Frank Sofo sought a way for artists to paint together. He and his friend, Gene Samuelson, invited other artists to join them to paint outdoors in town, farm fields, bays and beaches. The artists meet to paint Wednesday mornings and was named The Wednesday Group, though they also meet on Fridays for more flexibility.

In early spring, Frank and Gene scout locations and provide the artists with a schedule for painting sites. Painting together has given the artists a chance to develop friendships, exchange ideas and discuss each other’s work.

The group has exhibited their work at Water Mill Museum, Ashawagh Hall, the Amagansett Library and at 4 North Main in Southampton.

The exhibit of The Wednesday Group will be open to the public — free of charge — from June 9 through July 2 at the at the Center for Conservation.

Tickets for the June 28 gala are available online at nature.org/ourinitiatives/regions/northamerica/unitedstates/newyork/explore/long-island-beaches-and-bays-gala.