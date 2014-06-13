Justice Court report

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the May 5 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Jorge Barrera of East Hampton was fined $100 plus a $93 state surcharge for driving without a license. A charge of not having vehicle safety glass was dismissed.

Eric Fain of New York City was fined $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop signal violation.

Juan J. Hernandez-Guevara of Shelter Island was fined $200 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

John Pittman of Thomasville, Georgia was fined $50 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Rene Salazar of Peconic was fined $100 plus $93 for driving without a license. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

Herbert H. Sambol of New York City was fined $75 plus $93 for a cellphone violation.

Bruce Kolodny of Shelter Island was fined $200 for a town code violation of littering.

Fourteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar. Six defendants failed to appear in court.