Fast frets, slow food at Friday Night Dialogues

Friday Night Dialogues at the Library will feature Island chef-educators and musicians, Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen, in an informative and entertaining program on June 13 at 7 p.m. on the lower level of the library.

Learn about healthy local and sustainable food. Watch Lisa and Tom demonstrate knife skills and cooking techniques and then sample the fare. There will be an interactive quiz and, of course, a little music!

In one way or another, Lisa and Tom have been involved with both food and music for nearly half a century.

They both started playing music in the mid 60s and met on the Island musically in 1981. They eventually became part of DuneGrass, a popular local string band. Lisa currently performs with the “Chickpeas,” a female a cappella group, and Tom produces musical events for the Town of Shelter Island and Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. They perform together as a duet and are also part of the music team at First Baptist Church in Greenport.

As for food … Tom was a chef at the Shelter Island Yacht Club (and later at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club) before becoming a culinary educator in 1993 with Eastern Suffolk BOCES. Lisa was the food service director at St. Gabriel’s before becoming a family and consumer science instructor. She currently teaches Food and Nutrition and Sustainable Gardening at East Hampton High School.

Lisa and Tom are passionate “locavores,” promoting sustainable organic gardening and the utilization of local produce, meats, cheeses, poultry and seafood. Their interest in both food and music has “sustained” them for 35 years and continues to take them to new and interesting places.

One place you won’t want to miss them is in the Community Room at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, June 13.

Coming Up: Author Mary Hogan will read from and sign copies of her new book, “Two Sisters: A Novel,” on June 20; and members of the American Red Cross will discuss Long Island hurricane preparedness, “Be Red Cross Ready,” on June 27.