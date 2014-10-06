Dobro and guitar players to perform at the Manor

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in association with Beach Plum Productions, will present an evening of world-class acoustic music with the incomparable dobroist Rob Ickes and up and coming singer/guitarist Trey Hensley.

They’ll be performing in an intimate house-concert setting at the Manor on Saturday, June 14, for two shows at 6 and 8 p.m.

Rob Ickes has received the IBMA Dobro Player of the Year award 15 times, and is a charter member of one of bluegrass music’s top acts, Blue Highway. Both Rob and Jerry Douglas were cited by the New York Times as two musicians greatly influenced by the late dobro legend, Mike Auldridge.

Trey Hensley, who appeared at the Grand Ol’ Opry at the tender age of 11, is described by Marty Stuart as a “bona fide hillbilly rock star.”

Trey appeared on Blue Highway’s latest album, leading to a further collaboration with Mr. Ickes, soon to be released.

Don’t miss the chance to hear these two gifted talents in the intimate setting of the Manor’s “music room.” Seating is limited, and tickets are selling quickly, so don’t wait!

Tickets cost $30 per person; purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com or call 749-0626.