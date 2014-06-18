Update: Dering Harbor voting tied for mayor and trustee

Preliminary election results in the Dering Harbor election yesterday show a tie for Mayor, which will necessitate a runoff vote.

Mayor Tim Hogue and Patrick Parcells, a write in candidate, each received 25 votes.

In the race for trustees, incumbent Mary Walker was also tied for votes with write-in candidate Robert Ferris. Incumbent trustee Brandon Rose was reelected.

The Reporter’s website will have more later on the election and a full report and analysis will be in the paper’s print edition tomorrow.