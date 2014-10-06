Bucks reaching out to Island players

Got a future Hall of Famer in the house who wants to hone his/her tools?

Or are you looking to get some tips to take with you to the diamond yourself?

The Bucks players and coaches will be ready to impart some inside baseball wisdom at a free clinic on Wednesday and Thursday, July 2-3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days.

For those ages seven and up, just come to Fiske Field with a bat, glove, water and a snack and the Bucks will show you how its done.

For more information, call Bucks General Manager Dave Gurney at 433-1502.