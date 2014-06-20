Shelter Island BOE wants your opinion on supe search

The Board of Education is asking parents, community residents and faculty and staff to weigh in on the qualities they would like in the district’s next superintendent.

They have already made it clear that Dr. Michael Hynes, who departs on July 25, has given them a vision of the direction in which they want the district to continue to move so when they interview candidates this time, they won’t be asking for a new vision so much as seeking a person who will embrace the road map they already have.

But they have posted a survey on the home page of the school’s website at http://www.edline.net/pages/Shelter_Island_UFSD.

The survey also appears on the district’s Facebook page — Shelter Island Union Free School District or can be found at https://docs.google.com/a/shelterisland.k12.ny.us/forms/d/1qTqHNLpyTm_eGBNDVfzqWGqrJL2xo_tOOxxUiAhAZ-o/edit.

Hard copies of the survey are also available at the front desk in the school lobby.

The board is asking that participants fill out the survey by July 1, weighing in on the leadership challenges the next superintendent will face, the qualities and experience residents want in thier new superintendent and other comments.

j.lane@sireporter.com