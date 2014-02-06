All but one well level reading showing upward trend

Most test wells on Shelter Island are trending up in numbers released for May by Water Advisory Committee member Ken Pysher. Only the Brander/Lilliput Lane well is slightly lower than its April reading, he said. The well readings are conducted by the United States Geological Survey.

But seven of the wells — although trending up — are slightly lower than their May averages, while six others are slightly above their May averages.

Despite these variations, Mr. Pysher said all well levels “are about where they should be this time of year.”

The April reading at the Brander/Lilliput well is 2.45, down from 2.47 in April, making the decrease in the water level minor.

The wells that are showing an increase, but a slight decline from their May averages, are Manhanset, north of Cobbetts Lane; Manwaring Road at Route 114; Congdon and Route 114; Little Ram Island; Hay Beach; and Shelter Island Heights.

The Water Advisory Committee meets Monday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall, at which the numbers will be discussed in more detail.

j.lane@sireporter.com