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WMAC recommends three projects for approval

By Julie Lane

 

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | The Water Management Advisory Council met Monday night at Town Hall.
REPORTER FILE PHOTO | The Water Management Advisory Council met Monday night at Town Hall.

In one of its shortest meetings to date, the Water Management Advisory Council Monday night dispatched three applications in less than a half hour, recommending Town Board approval of each with little discussion.

The recommendations are:
• Eric Pitt of 12 Cove Way wants to construct a 3.5-foot by 15-foot ramp, a 6-foot by 20-foot floating dock with a power pedestal and four 8-inch tie-off pilings. The power pedestal would require electrical and water service work and for that, Mr. Pitt will have to make a separate application to the town that will be sent to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Mr. Pitt is also asking to remove an existing hinged ramp and 6-foot by 20-foot floating dock and pilings. The result is that the new construction wouldn’t extend further out than the existing docks.
• Timothy and Kathryn Costello of 4 Clinton Avenue want to construct a 72-foot rock revetment using a single row of 2- to 3-ton rocks with a 6-foot return at the south end. They plan to fill the void area landward of the revetment with approximately 50 cubic yards of clean trucked-in soil and to regrade and revegetate the area.
• Caroline Scudder of 3 Hillside Drive seeks to take over a private mooring in West Neck Bay off Cackle Hill Town Landing. Mike Anglin, who has worked with Ms. Scudder on the proposal, recused himself.