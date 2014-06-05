WMAC recommends three projects for approval

In one of its shortest meetings to date, the Water Management Advisory Council Monday night dispatched three applications in less than a half hour, recommending Town Board approval of each with little discussion.

The recommendations are:

• Eric Pitt of 12 Cove Way wants to construct a 3.5-foot by 15-foot ramp, a 6-foot by 20-foot floating dock with a power pedestal and four 8-inch tie-off pilings. The power pedestal would require electrical and water service work and for that, Mr. Pitt will have to make a separate application to the town that will be sent to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Mr. Pitt is also asking to remove an existing hinged ramp and 6-foot by 20-foot floating dock and pilings. The result is that the new construction wouldn’t extend further out than the existing docks.

• Timothy and Kathryn Costello of 4 Clinton Avenue want to construct a 72-foot rock revetment using a single row of 2- to 3-ton rocks with a 6-foot return at the south end. They plan to fill the void area landward of the revetment with approximately 50 cubic yards of clean trucked-in soil and to regrade and revegetate the area.

• Caroline Scudder of 3 Hillside Drive seeks to take over a private mooring in West Neck Bay off Cackle Hill Town Landing. Mike Anglin, who has worked with Ms. Scudder on the proposal, recused himself.